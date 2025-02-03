Maybank Warns Of Fake Executives Targetting Customer Bank Accounts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Maybank has warned about fraudulent emails circulating that impersonate its senior executives and board members.

The bank emphasized that it has not sent emails requesting customers to provide personal or banking information.

In a Facebook post, Maybank urged customers to remain vigilant against phishing attempts that could lead to financial losses and identity theft.

The bank noted that these fraudulent emails often contain suspicious URLs and may be identified through spelling or grammatical errors.

Bank Issues Safety Guidelines

Maybank reminded users that scam emails can be identified through spelling or grammatical errors and fake email addresses.

“Maybank will never send emails or SMS containing clickable URL links,” the post stated.

The post also urged the public to verify the authenticity of emails or messages through the bank’s official website.

For inquiries, users can contact Maybank’s anti-fraud hotline at 03-5891 4744 for verification.

In the past, public members have also warned about the rise of fraudulent social media accounts impersonating Maybank.

These fake accounts use modified versions of the bank’s logo or name, and may attempt to engage customers through direct messages or comments.

Mohon warga Twitter laporkan akaun palsu yang menyamar sebagai Maybank seperti tangkap layar di bawah. Dia cuba dapatkan data peribadi pelanggan. Entah berapa ramai dah jadi mangsa. pic.twitter.com/jNEmO2EbW5 — Ahmed II (@Azim_Farhan) April 4, 2022

Scam Losses in Malaysia Hit Record RM54bn

Malaysians lost approximately RM54 billion to scams in a year, about 3% of the country’s GDP.

There were around 35,000 reported scam cases in Malaysia in 2023, with losses rising sharply from RM804 million in 2022 to almost RM1.3 billion in 2023.

Last year alone, reported losses exceeded RM1.22 billion due to online scams from January to October.

The constant innovation in scam techniques, coupled with the scammers’ ability to exploit psychological vulnerabilities and current trends, makes it increasingly challenging for authorities and financial institutions to stay ahead.

if you fall victim to an online scam, you should immediately contact your bank to report the fraudulent activity and request assistance in recovering your lost funds;

However, there is no guarantee that the bank will fully reimburse you, and you should also report the scam to the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) by calling 997.

