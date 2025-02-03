Malaysia Divided Over Rafidah’s ‘Home First’ Gaza Aid Stance

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former International Trade and Industry Minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz has drawn criticism for suggesting that Malaysia should prioritize domestic issues, particularly rural school infrastructure, before contributing to Gaza’s reconstruction efforts.

Her remarks have divided Malaysians, with some supporting her “charity begins at home” stance while others condemning it as insensitive to the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar had announced Malaysia’s plans to spearhead efforts to construct a school, hospital, and mosque in Gaza to help alleviate the suffering of Palestinian residents.

Social media erupted in a debate that exposed sharp divisions among Malaysians, with emotional responses on both sides.

Critics of Rafidah’s stance point out that while Malaysia’s system may be imperfect, Gaza faces total devastation that far exceeds local challenges.

Supporters, however, argue that she merely voiced what many Malaysians privately think – that the country’s domestic needs should come first, dismissing the focus on Palestine as political posturing.

Rafidah Aziz literally said what every Malaysian is thinking because it's the truth. This terpaling Palestin dulu for brownie points is getting old. Prioritise our own country first. — Annoyed Malaysian 🇲🇾 (@annoyedmsian) January 31, 2025

DPM Defends Government’s Dual Commitment

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi strongly criticized Rafidah’s suggestion.

The government has always prioritized the welfare and well-being of Malaysian citizens while not forgetting our friends and the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, Zahid said.

Zahid emphasized that Anwar’s commitment deserves support, particularly highlighting the strategic cooperation with Japan for reconstruction efforts.

As stated by Datuk Seri Anwar, the priority is to build hospitals, schools, and mosques. If even that is wrong, I don’t know what Tan Sri Rafidah means.

Gaza vs Malaysian Schools: A False Comparison

Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) President Azmi Abdul Hamid strongly rejected her stance, emphasizing that humanitarian issues transcend borders and that helping Gaza and addressing domestic concerns are not mutually exclusive.

He pointed out that Malaysia has historically balanced domestic and international humanitarian commitments effectively.

Azmi (right) speaks during a press conference on Palestine in Kuala Lumpur. He has been a prominent voice in Malaysia, advocating for Palestinian rights and humanitarian causes. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Azmi highlighted the stark contrast between Malaysian rural schools and Gaza’s situation.

While Malaysian rural schools face infrastructure challenges, they remain operational with basic facilities. In contrast, Gaza’s schools have been completely destroyed by ongoing attacks, leaving thousands of students without access to education.

We returned to northern Gaza and found no place to live. Now we sleep in the school yard. It is very cold and water is falling on our heads. It is not covered and is not suitable for housing please donate to share 🇵🇸 https://t.co/4CBHZD5YKN pic.twitter.com/2PcLaBJfAX — Eman hamad from gaza🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@EmanFromGaza4) February 2, 2025

ICJ Ruling Confirms Palestinian Ownership

BDS Malaysia has also issued a strong rebuttal to Rafidah about Gaza reconstruction, particularly challenging her assertion that Gaza sits on “disputed land.”

The International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) July 2024 ruling and subsequent UN General Assembly resolution in September 2024 have clearly established Palestinian ownership of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

At the same time, BDS Malaysia emphasized that helping fellow Malaysians and helping Palestinians are not mutually exclusive.

The issue isn’t limited resources but rather the wastage and leakages of public funds.

The group also highlighted the broader geopolitical significance of supporting Palestine, warning that Western nations’ support for what they termed “the last settler-colonial apartheid state” has implications beyond the Middle East.

