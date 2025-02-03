Family Intensifies Search For Missing Woman In Petaling Jaya

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police are searching for 34-year-old Yong Jia Yein, who has been missing since last Wednesday (29 January) from her residence at Pelangi Utama Condominium in Petaling Jaya.

Petaling Jaya deputy police chief Hussin Sollehuddin Zolkifly confirmed that a missing person’s report was filed at 12.36 am on Thursday (30 January).

According to police, Yong was last seen leaving her residence in a blue Proton Iswara with registration number BDV 1304.

The missing woman is described as medium build, approximately 158cm tall, with short hair.

Family Launches Public Appeal as Search Continues

Three days into the disappearance, Yong’s sister, Jia Ling, launched a public appeal on social media, requesting the community to assist in the search.

In her social media post, she urged the public to print and distribute laminated copies of the police report and vehicle details to security checkpoints across the area.

“Hopefully that means she is not injured or harmed yet,” her sister wrote, noting the absence of updates from hospitals or police stations.

In her latest Facebook post, Jia Ling made an emotional plea: “I wish 1000 times I had spent every second with you. Please come home bi. Please come and stay with us.”

Anyone with information regarding Yong’s whereabouts is urged to contact investigating officer Hafizzul Noor at 03-77222222 or the nearest police station.

