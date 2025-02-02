From Farm To Sky: Cameron Highlands’ “Hanging Gardens” Lead Agricultural Tourism Revolution – But For How Long?
While the farm has successfully merged agriculture with tourism, offering hands-on experiences and Instagram-worthy views of terraced plots, it operates in a legal grey area.
In the misty heights of Bertam Valley in Ringlet, Cameron Highlands, a seven-story vertical farm known as “Sky Farm Bertam Valley” has become the latest symbol of how this agricultural heartland is reinventing itself for survival.
The towering structure, requiring a 4×4 vehicle to access due to its steep terrain, represents more than just an innovative farming solution – it’s a glimpse into the future of agricultural tourism in Malaysia.
For farmers like Khoo Lai Siang, 52, this transformation couldn’t come soon enough.
Having arrived in Ringlet at 17 to follow her sister’s footsteps, Khoo has witnessed the changing landscape of Cameron Highlands agriculture over his 27-year tenure in Bertam Valley.
Adapting to Survive: From Pure Farming To Agritourism
Speaking to TRP, Khoo said the rising operational costs include the RM450 per acre that farmers pay to Pahang Corporation.
The traditional farming model alone can no longer sustain us.
The vertical farm, charging a modest RM10 per visitor for guided tours, has become more than a production facility.
It’s transformed into a tourist attraction complete with a rest area serving homemade ice pops and curry puffs – a strategic pivot that helps farmers like Khoo, a father of three, supplement his agricultural income.
The farm offers city dwellers a chance to experience farm life firsthand, including glimpses into the daily routines of migrant workers who form the backbone of Malaysia’s agricultural sector.
Visitors can participate in vegetable harvesting activities, making it an ideal destination for families seeking an educational escape from urban life.
When Farming Lights Create Highland Magic
The exhilarating 4×4 vehicle ride to the farm has become an attraction, adding an adventure tourism element to the agricultural experience.
For a unique dining experience, guests can enjoy traditional steamboat meals served on scenic terraces that offer panoramic views of Bertam Valley below.
As the sun sets, the landscape transforms into an ethereal scene, with thousands of yellow light bulbs illuminating the terraced farms.
At night, certain farming operations, like controlling the flowering of crops such as chrysanthemums, utilize lights to maintain optimal growth conditions.
It’s a necessary measure to stimulate crop growth that has become an unexpected tourist attraction in itself.
The Uneasy Marriage of Tourism and Tradition
This shift towards agritourism reflects a broader trend in Cameron Highlands, where farmers diversify their revenue streams.
The traditional model of purely wholesale vegetable production is giving way to a more integrated approach combining agriculture with tourism experiences.
Visitors don’t just want to buy vegetables anymore, said Khoo, who modelled his agritourism venture after similar operations he observed during a study trip to Taiwan, where farms have successfully integrated tourism with agriculture for decades.
They want to understand how their food is grown, take photos for social media, and experience farm life. This new model helps us survive while educating the public about sustainable farming.
The success of such ventures hints at a potential future direction for Cameron Highlands’ agricultural sector, though significant regulatory hurdles remain.
While tourism and farming could create a symbiotic relationship benefiting farmers and visitors, the current land status presents a major challenge as this innovative venture operates in a legal grey area.
The land’s Temporary Occupation License (TOL) strictly permits farming only, creating uncertainty despite the venture’s popularity among urban escapees.
Khoo isn’t alone in this venture – across Cameron Highlands, farmers quietly diversify into agritourism, from strawberry-picking experiences to farm stays, all while facing the same regulatory uncertainties.
How A 1960s Permit System Threatens Modern Farming’s Future
TOLs in Cameron Highlands have been contentious since their introduction in the 1960s.
Originally intended as a temporary solution for farming activities, TOLs have become a permanent fixture in Cameron Highlands’ agricultural landscape.
However, their strict agricultural-only clause prohibits any form of commercial tourism activities, placing innovative ventures like Sky Farm Bertam Valley in a precarious legal position.
The TOL system’s limitations have become increasingly problematic as farmers like Khoo face mounting pressures:
- Need for income diversification
- Rising operational costs
- Climate change impacts
- Competition from cheaper vegetable imports
New Landlord, Same Old Problems
In 2019, when Pahang Corporation took over Cameron Highlands’ farmlands, farmers hoped the end of the TOL system would bring positive change.
Instead, they now face steeper costs – RM4,500 per acre annually – with no additional support for their evolving business needs.
The rental scheme legitimises the farmers’ status, but they’re still in limbo, said Cheng Nam Hong.
Cheng is a prominent figure in the local farming community in Cameron Highlands, serving as the Cameron Highlands Chinese Farmers Association’s vice-chairman.
He told TRP that the rental could be lowered, considering farmers bear all the costs of building roads, maintaining drainage systems, and soil conservation.
The rental agreements need annual renewal at Pahang Corp’s discretion – the farmers’ heavy investments have no long-term security.
The situation exemplifies a persistent disconnect: while farmers seek innovative ways to survive, land policies – whether old or new – continue to constrain their adaptation to changing market demands.
