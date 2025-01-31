[Watch] Through Rain And Rising Waters: Tourism Minister Leads From The Front In Bintulu Flood Crisis

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a display of leadership during the crisis, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing waded through floodwaters in heavy rain to assist victims in Bintulu as devastating floods continue to impact thousands across Sarawak and Sabah.

The number of displaced residents has reached a critical 15,015 across both states, with Sarawak bearing the brunt of the disaster with 9,398 victims.

The coastal town of Bintulu alone accounts for 4,021 people seeking refuge in temporary relief centres.

Tiong was seen personally coordinating rescue efforts despite the torrential downpour.

Tiong: Poor Drainage Systems Behind Severe Flooding

He worked alongside rescue agencies, utilizing boats to assist affected individuals in reaching safe areas.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Tiong expressed his commitment to continue helping residents affected by this disaster.

During these difficult times, let us support and help one another. My team and I, along with all relevant agencies, will do our best to help everyone.

Tiong, also MP for Bintulu, has highlighted that recent severe flooding was caused by drainage system weaknesses and riverbed project failure.

Meanwhile, flood victims have taken to social media platforms to share their plight, with many posting heartbreaking images of submerged homes and belongings.

Thousands Displaced as Local Communities Rally to Aid Flood Victims

These aren’t just numbers – families, elderly individuals, and children who have lost access to their homes and necessities.

The human toll of the disaster is particularly evident in Sabah, where 5,617 individuals have been forced to abandon their homes.

Kota Marudu is the worst-hit district, with nearly 3,000 people cramped in nine relief centres.

Local authorities have mobilized various agencies, including the Civil Defence Force, fire department, police, and Social Welfare Department, in a coordinated response to the crisis.

Five temporary relief centres have been established in the Bintulu Division, including the BDA Kidurong Sports Centre and Bintulu Suarah Hall.

Local communities have rallied together in response, with ordinary citizens organizing grassroots relief efforts across affected areas.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Suara Sarawak and Bernama.

