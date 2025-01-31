[Watch] Street Justice Gone Wrong: 4 Nabbed In KL Nightclub Revenge Rampage

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police have arrested four men in connection with the two-vehicle collision into a crowd in Kuala Lumpur, injuring at least two people.

Investigations reveal the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding at a nightclub that escalated into a violent confrontation.

Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief DCP Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob confirmed that police arrested four men to assist with investigations.

They will be brought to court on Friday (31 January) for a remand order.

Vehicles Turn Weapons in Old Klang Road Horror

Earlier reports indicated that at least 50 people had gathered in front of a nightclub at Old Klang Road.

During this time, drivers of a Toyota pickup truck and a Vios sedan exited the parking lot and drove dangerously, ramming into the crowd “like bowling pins.”

Not satisfied, they returned to the scene a second time to hit more people, sending at least three people flying.

Police later confirmed that at least two people were hospitalized.

The case is being investigated under attempted murder charges as authorities work to identify and track down those involved.

