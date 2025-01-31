Rich People Things: Businessman One-Ups Himself With Two-Chopper CNY Flex To Avoid Jam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a moment that perfectly captures the intersection of tradition and excess, a business mogul just dropped the mic on CNY travel solutions.

Forget your typical bumper-to-bumper nightmares – this is what happens when old money meets new helicopter money.

It’s the second day of the Chinese New Year in sleepy Bahau, Negeri Sembilan.

The locals are going about their usual festive routines when not one but two helicopters descend from the heavens like mechanical dragons, turning a humble ‘padang’ into an impromptu helipad.

The scene quickly turned into Bahau’s hottest social media moment, with locals whipping out their phones faster than you can say “gong xi fa cai.”

From One to Two: When Annual Helicopter Visits Just Aren’t Enough

According to sources, the helicopters belong to a businessman who, along with his family, traditionally visits his wife’s family in Bahau on the second day of Chinese New Year.

What makes this year different is that only one helicopter was used previously.

Two helicopters appeared this year, sparking discussions among locals who eagerly took photos with their phones to commemorate the unusual sight.

In a world where most of us are fighting for parking spots at our relatives’ houses, this guy just turned Chinese New Year into his personal helicopter show.

And honestly? We’re here for it.

