Proud And Shocked: Mixed Reactions As Live Nation Picks Bunkface To Open For Green Day

Among the many anticipated concerts that are happening this year, punk rock fans are probably most excited over Green Day’s concert that’s set to happen this 18 February at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

The honor of opening to such an iconic and nostalgic band goes to Malaysia’s very own pop punk band Bunkface, whose name was inspired by American punk band Sum 41’s song titled Crazy Amanda Bunkface.

Mixed reactions among Green Day and Bunkface fans

Fans of Green Day took to social media to express their dissatisfaction towards the fact that Bunkface is opening for their favourite band.

The reason for this is because Bunkface has faced accusations of homophobia in the past, which did not sit well with diehard fans of Green Day, who know a very important fact about frontman Billie Joe Armstrong:

He is bisexual.

And here’s what he thinks about it:

Netizens wonder why Green Day would agree to allow a band with such a history to open for their concert, as well as question why Bunkface would be so quick to open for a queer-friendly band whose lead singer stands for something they are against.

Conversely, there are many Bunkface fans who are happy to know that their favourite local band is opening for the legendary Green Day.

LGBT in ‘Akhir Zaman’

Bunkface released a song titled ‘Akhir Zaman’ back in 2020, which translates to “The end of days”, referencing a prophecy believed by certain religious groups about homosexuality being one of the signs of the apocalypse, or the end of the world.

The track contains heavy criticism against the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transexual (LGBT) community.

“On its own, the song is a tired rehash of the pop punk formula, so much so that the band had to rely on puerile, hateful lyrics that they perhaps knew will shift attention to the band,” opined a Malay Mail columnist, Zurairi A.R.

Zurairi also highlighted one of the lines in the song that goes “LGBT boleh pergi mampus”, which translates to “LGBT can go to hell”. A more direct translation of that would be “LGBT can go die”.

Bunkface denies allegations of spreading hate towards the LGBT community

Bunkface told the media in 2020 that they reject all accusations against them of promoting hate towards the LGBT community through their song ‘Akhir Zaman’.

According to a report by Malay language media outlet mStar, the band said through an instagram post that the song’s lyrics were not directed to any specific individual, but rather as a word of caution to the community that was “becoming widespread in the country”.

Image: mStar

In the report, Bunkface insisted that the song was directed to Muslims, and that they should not question religious laws and prohibitions that have been established in the religion.

“What’s haram is haram, and the definition of Islam means to give in or to obey His will. So, who are we to question the rules that have been set by God. May we be protected and blessed by Allah, always,” they said.

Listen to Akhir Zaman by Bunkface:

