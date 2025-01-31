Lim Guan Eng’s Chinese New Year Toe Catastrophe Has All Of Malaysia Wincing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng just turned the second day of Chinese New Year into an unexpected slapstick comedy – complete with a dislocated toe, emergency surgery, and a Facebook post that’s basically a PSA about bedroom furniture awareness.

It’s the morning of Chinese New Year’s second day when most Malaysians are busy stuffing their faces with pineapple tarts and dodging nosy relatives’ questions about marriage.

Meanwhile, Lim, the former Finance Minister who’s handled billion-ringgit budgets, meets his match in the form of an innocent-looking bed frame.

Spoiler alert: The bed frame won.

From Festive Feasts to Fourth Toe Fixes – A Doctor’s Holiday Tale

The result? A dislocated fourth toe had the veteran politician making an unscheduled trip to Penang Hospital, turning what should have been a day of mandarin oranges and ang pows into an impromptu medical drama.

Talk about starting the Year of the Snake with a bang – or, in this case, a stubbed toe.

But here’s where it gets good: Datuk Dr. Woo Kim Soon, probably in the middle of his own CNY festivities, had to put down his lou sang and pick up his surgical tools.

Now that’s what we call dedication to public service.

The orthopaedic specialist probably didn’t have “fix a politician’s toe during CNY” on his 2024 bingo card, but here we are.

A Stubbed Toe, A Surgery, and A Prime Minister’s Concern

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying, playing the role of the more coordinated sibling, had to field questions about her brother’s toe situation while attending the Chief Minister’s open house.

Nothing says “family loyalty” quite like discussing your brother’s furniture-related injuries at a public event.

It’s also probably the first time in Malaysian political history that a toe has made headlines during CNY – unless you count all those times politicians put their foot in their mouth, but that’s a different story entirely.

The toe saga quickly turned into a bizarre moment of political unity, as well-wishes flooded social media faster than you can say “dislocated digit.”

Even Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, presumably taking a break from running the country, chimed in with a recovery message.

