[Watch] CNY Fireworks Display Ends In Destruction At KL Condo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A fire broke out at Kenangan Point Condo in Jalan San Peng on Chinese New Year’s Eve, reportedly caused by fireworks being set off from a balcony.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10 pm.

Viral videos showed fireworks continuously shooting out amid flames and thick black smoke from a 22nd-floor unit.

Footage showed the pyrotechnics nearly hitting neighbouring balconies as smoke billowed upwards, creating hazardous conditions for other residents.

Fireworks Suspected As Cause Of Apartment Fire

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department deployed 24 personnel to the scene after receiving reports of the blaze.

Senior Operations Commander Mohd Suhaimi Mohd Razali said the fire completely destroyed the 74.32-square-metre apartment unit.

Firefighters took about 90 minutes to extinguish the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, though initial reports suggest it was triggered by fireworks being set off from the balcony.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Harian Metro.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.