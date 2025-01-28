[Watch] Midnight Fish Theft: Popular Seller In Penang Loses 100kg Grouper To Suspected Rival

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A popular online fish seller has publicly shared CCTV footage on social media after two boxes of grouper, believed to have been stolen by a competitor, went missing from her family’s premises.

The incident, which occurred early in the morning at the Kuala Juru fishing village in Penang, left her furious and seeking public assistance.

A man driving a white car took the stolen goods weighing approximately 100 kilograms.

In the footage posted on Facebook, the suspect, wearing a black T-shirt, a cap, and a mask, is seen reversing his vehicle towards the back of a fish delivery truck.

Before driving off, he swiftly moves the two grouper boxes into his car, prepped with cardboard to avoid mess.

Thief’s Methodical Heist Takes Minutes

The suspect’s actions appeared well-planned and executed with precision. He first positioned the boxes at the edge of the truck, opened his car boot, and loaded the first box.

He dragged the second box closer to himself using a truck tool before lifting it into his vehicle.

The entire process took only a few minutes.

The fish seller, popularly known as ‘PP’, expressed her frustration, stating that she had been excited to finally secure the grouper for her customers before the Chinese New Year, only to have them stolen.

She urged netizens to share the footage widely and inform her if anyone had seen the suspect or had purchased fish from him.

Decades-Old Delivery Routine Exploited

In an interview with local media, PP explained that her family’s supplier had followed a decades-long practice of delivering fish to their truck in the early morning.

This time, she had ordered three boxes of grouper, each weighing around 50 kilograms.

Two of the boxes, placed at the edge of the truck, were easily accessible to the thief.

She noted that the suspect had driven past her house once before returning 30 minutes later to commit the theft.

Our village is quite remote, and strangers rarely come here. We’ve never had any issues like this before.

Thief Knows Fish Business, Says Victim

PP suspects the thief may also be a fellow fish seller, given his familiarity with handling fish and physical strength.

My father discovered the missing boxes during his routine check at 4 a.m. and realized they had been stolen.

Local police have launched an investigation into the incident.

PP emphasized that she does not want to accuse anyone without evidence but plans to increase security measures to prevent similar incidents.

The case has sparked discussions online, with many expressing support for PP and condemning the theft.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

