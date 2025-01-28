[Watch] Bilingual Esports Commentator: Malay Woman Amazes Chinese Social Media Users

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A local Malay woman has captured the attention of Chinese social media users with her professional esports commentary in both Mandarin and Malay.

Her recent video on Douyin (Chinese TikTok) has garnered widespread admiration.

Siti Nurizati, known professionally as Reezpiupiu, introduced herself as a bilingual esports commentator to Chinese audiences.

At just 21 years old, Reezpiupiu has turned her passion for gaming into a career in esports commentary.

The ‘Malaysian Eminem’: Setting New Standards in Rapid Commentary

She has already earned prestigious accolades, including Best Technical Commentator for MPL Malaysia Season 12 and Best Chinese Language Commentator for MAL Malaysia League Season 1.

The video showcases her remarkable commentary speed in Mandarin and Malay, demonstrating exceptional fluency and clarity in both languages.

Social media users have expressed amazement at her rapid-fire Malay commentary, with some comparing her speed and clarity to that of rap legend Eminem.

Her ability to maintain clear articulation while speaking at high speeds in both languages has particularly impressed viewers.

