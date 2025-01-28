[Watch] Armed Gang Storms Puchong Home in Violent Night Raid, Chase and Attack Two Men

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A violent home invasion involving more than 10 armed assailants in Puchong, Selangor, has been captured on CCTV.

It showed two residents desperately fleeing the scene as attackers stormed their residence.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11 pm on Thursday (25 January) in the Batu 14 area of Puchong.

Surveillance video shows the armed group, carrying what appeared to be rod-like weapons, forcing their way into the house despite dogs barking at their presence.

Unsecured Door Led To Violent Break-In

The wooden front door was reportedly not fully secured during the attack.

Two occupants attempted to flee – one shirtless man wearing only white shorts through the front entrance, while another in black clothing escaped via the back door.

The latter was subsequently surrounded and attacked on the street outside the property.

The two victims, later identified as Indian men aged 31 and 38, sustained serious injuries, including multiple slash wounds to their bodies, legs, hands, and shoulders.

Six Suspects Arrrested, More At Large

Police arrested six local men aged between 23 and 28 years old at 8 pm on Sunday (26 January) and seized a machete.

All suspects have previous criminal and drug-related records, according to authorities.

The suspects have been remanded for three days until 29 January for further investigation, said Subang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Mohd Fairus Jaafar.

Investigators are still working to identify other suspects and establish the motive for the attack.

The case is being investigated under Sections 394 and 326 of the Penal Code for causing injury during robbery and injury with a weapon.

Public members with information about the case are urged to contact the Subang Jaya District Control Centre at 03-78627222 or the investigating officer, ASP Khairulazizi Ismail, at 019-2817820.

