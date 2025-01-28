Printing Company Wins RM398K Lawsuit But Loses RM60k Fighting Crypto Fraudsters

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For 15 years, Vincent Tong built his printing and corporate gift company, DIY Printing Supply, from the ground up in Klang, Selangor.

Now his company faces a nightmare scenario after cryptocurrency miners fraudulently used his company’s identity to rent multiple properties across the country.

We’re a printing company. We make corporate gifts and uniforms, not money.

Since 2019, fraudsters have used DIY Printing’s company registration documents to create 10 fake tenancy agreements across different locations.

They then opened Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) accounts under the company’s name to power their Bitcoin mining operations.

Tong only discovered the scam in 2020 when he received a letter of demand (LOD) from a property owner seeking payment for massive electricity bills incurred by the crypto miners.

Victims on Both Sides

Of the 10 properties involved, four have accumulated TNB bills totalling RM700,000, Tong told TRP.

One of these property owners has taken legal action against Tong’s company, demanding payment for RM398,000 in electricity bills, believing his company was responsible for the crypto mining operations.

While Tong’s company recently won this court case, the legal defence has already cost them over RM60,000 in fees.

The property owner, still facing the massive utility debt, has filed an appeal with the court.

It’s a devastating situation for everyone involved, Tong said.

Both the property owners and legitimate businesses like us are victims of these sophisticated scammers.

Utility Giant’s Shocking Response

The fraud has exposed significant vulnerabilities in TNB’s systems.

Tong describes a frustrating cycle of weak customer verification procedures and inadequate monitoring of unusual power consumption patterns.

Every two weeks, we must spend two hours queueing at TNB counters to check if any new unauthorized accounts have been opened under our name.

When Tong met with TNB executives seeking help last year, their response stunned him.

They told us they ‘couldn’t do anything’ and suggested we ‘better open a new company, he recalled.

They expect us to abandon 15 years of goodwill built in the market with such a simple solution?

Devastating Human Toll

The scam has affected various victims with massive debts and years of legal complications – beyond just businesses and property owners left.

Tong said that syndicates often use mules – individuals paid to open TNB accounts using stolen identities – making the fraud harder to trace.

Disabled individuals, retirees, and young professionals just entering the workforce have all been caught in the crossfire.

In one tragic case, a victim reportedly took their own life after being overwhelmed by massive electricity bills. Many property owners, fearful of similar scams, have stopped renting out their properties altogether, losing crucial income.

Lawmaker Demands TNB Action On Crypto Mining Fraud

Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung has called for TNB to establish a task force to investigate illegal Bitcoin mining activities affecting landlords.

Lee said he has been visited by more than 20 victims of these activities who are now burdened with electricity bills reaching hundreds of thousands of ringgit and facing lawsuits.

Imagine what they’re going through. There are two groups of victims – one whose homes were used for illegal wiring without their knowledge, and another whose identities were stolen.

Lee questioned how TNB handled these cases, noting that victims were abruptly hit with LODs and massive claims for unpaid electricity bills.

Despite victims filing reports and seeking assistance upon discovering the fraud, TNB appeared dismissive, often deflecting responsibility by blaming their system protocols.

Many questions arise, including how these unpaid bills were allowed to accumulate for several years. Some cases date back to 2019 until now. We strongly urge TNB to take action – their existing SOPs need to be improved.

