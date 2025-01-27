[Watch] Mixed Fortunes For Malaysia At Indonesia Masters As Man-Tee Triumph, Pearly-Thinaah Fall Short

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian badminton saw contrasting results at the Indonesia Masters 2025, as men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun clinched gold while women’s duo Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah settled for silver in their respective finals at the Istora Senayan.

Man-Tee, seeded seventh, pulled off an impressive upset over top seeds and home favourites Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in straight sets, 21-11, 21-19.

The world No. 13 Malaysian pair showed remarkable composure despite the partisan crowd, wrapping up the match in just 38 minutes to claim their first Super 500 title and a prize purse of US$37,525 (RM164,284).

This was their biggest breakthrough, as they had never won a Super 500 title before and lost to the Indonesians four consecutive times.

We are very happy today (Saturday) but tomorrow is a new day. We don’t want to think too much and we just want to focus on the next tournament instead. This is a good prize money for us for Chinese New Year. We will go back home for two days (to celebrate).

Pearly-Thinaah Show Promise Despite Indonesia Masters Final Setback

However, the women’s doubles final saw heartbreak for Malaysia as Pearly-Thinaah fell to South Korea’s Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Hee Yong in a thrilling three-game battle.

After dropping the opening game 12-21, the Malaysian pair fought back to claim the second 21-17 but ultimately succumbed 18-21 in the decider after a 74-minute contest.

This result extends Kim-Kong’s unbeaten record against the Malaysian pair to 2-0, highlighting a growing rivalry in women’s doubles badminton.

The defeat meant Pearly-Thinaah had to settle for the runners-up prize of US$18,050 (RM79,251).

Despite the loss, Pearly-Thinaah’s performance throughout the Super 500 tournament suggests they remain strong contenders in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.