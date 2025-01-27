Malaysians And Indonesians Fight Over Nicholas Saputra After He Said He’ll Come To KL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians got excited last Saturday (25 January) over a tweet by Indonesian actor and film producer Nicholas Saputra, who said he will come to Kuala Lumpur in response to a tweet by X user @jjhwonu.

The tweet sparked a humorous debate between Malaysians and Indonesian netizens, as both sides fight over who gets to “keep” Nicholas.

Nicholas gained popularity as Rangga in the 2002 hit film Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?, a role he reprised in Ada Apa Dengan Cinta? 2 in 2016. Image: The Jakarta Post.

It all began with a Korean Pop-related tweet

X user jjhwonu, who is a fan of K-pop group Seventeen, tweeted about “inacarats” (the term for Indonesian fans of Seventeen) that told her they understood her tweets thanks to popular animated children’s show Upin & Ipin.

She then jokingly said that in return, they have to “hand over Nicholas Saputra”.

Another X user then replied to this tweet, saying that if she wants Nicholas, she would have to fight the “emak-emak” Indonesia who have been fans of the actor since his Ada Apa Dengan Cinta days of popularity.

Replying in jest, she beckoned them to come to Malaysia to “fight” her for Nicholas.

An unexpected surprise

What happened after the series of tweets was something @jjhwonu probably did not see coming.

Nicholas noticed her thread and replied to it, saying “Love the spirit! Ok I come KL.”

This sent fans into a frenzy as other X users commented on jjhwonu’s original thread asking if she has noticed his reply.

Indonesians offered other celebrities instead

A hilarious exchange ensued as Indonesian netizens offered alternatives to Nicholas Saputra for jjhwonu to “take”, which included actor Fedi Nuril and vice president of Indonesia Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Fedi Nuril is an actor, model, and musician known for his roles as Fahri in Ayat-Ayat Cinta and its sequel Ayat-Ayat Cinta 2. He is also referred to as an icon of polygamy in Indonesian cinema.

Meanwhile, a few Indonesian netizens asked to hand over a few Malaysian celebrities including national songstress Datuk Siti Nurhaliza and model-actor Muhammad Shameer Shauqeen (better known as Meerqeen), in exchange for Nicholas.

The entire web of threads that stemmed from this discussion only shows that Malaysia and Indonesia fandoms have a deep appreciation for each others’ world of entertainment and celebrities.

