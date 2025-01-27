Carlsberg Malaysia Clinches Multiple Wins At Malaysia’s “People’s Choice” Brand Awards

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Brewing giant Carlsberg Malaysia has secured multiple victories at the 2024 Putra Brand Awards, including a Platinum award for its flagship Carlsberg brand, underlining strong consumer confidence in its products.

The awards, now in their 15th year and determined entirely by public votes, saw Carlsberg’s cider brand Somersby taking home a Silver award, while Connor’s Stout Porter and 1664 each earned Gold recognition.

Carlsberg’s Platinum win marks another milestone in the brand’s 15-year presence at these awards, widely regarded as Malaysia’s “People’s Choice Awards.”

Marketing Director Olga Pulyaeva attributed the success to consumer trust, stating that “these awards belong to our consumers” and emphasizing the company’s commitment to exceeding expectations through innovation and quality.

Carlsberg’s 15-year legacy at the Putra Brand Awards is a proud testament to the enduring bond we share with Malaysians, while Somersby’s win reinforces our pledge to bring joy and excitement to every sip.

Product Innovation and Market Strategy

The company highlighted several product innovations in 2024, including Somersby’s launch of a Chinese New Year special edition Mandarin Orange 0.0 variant and a new Pineapple & Lime flavour.

1664 expanded its premium portfolio with 1664 BRUT, a crisp golden lager targeting upmarket consumers.

Yee Mei Lee, Senior Brand Manager of 1664. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Pulyaeva said Somersby’s win reinforces Carlsberg Malaysia’s pledge to bring joy and excitement to every sip.

The gold wins for Connor’s and 1664 further highlight our unwavering

commitment to quality and innovation because at Carlsberg Malaysia, quality is not just a standard; it’s our promise to our consumers. (From left) Andel Khoo, Assistant Brand Manager; Nicholas Tan, Senior Executive; Ian Kennedy, Apprentice. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Connor’s Stout Porter maintained its market position with its signature “shake and pour” ritual, which the company says enhances the drinking experience of its four-malt blend stout.

The multiple awards come as Carlsberg Malaysia strengthens its position in the Malaysian beverage market, facing competition from other major brewing companies.

(From Left) Polly Liao, Brand Manager; Sridaar Kanaiya, Assistant Brand Manager; Benedict Yong, Marketing Manager; Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

