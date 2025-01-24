[Watch] LRT Serial Slapper On The Loose, Prasarana Says They’re On It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman has taken to social media to report being attacked by a female stranger at an LRT station.

She posted a video on TikTok describing how she was suddenly slapped by an unknown woman at the Maluri LRT station, leaving her shocked and bewildered.

In the video, the victim explained that she and the stranger had merely brushed past each other when, for no apparent reason, the woman suddenly slapped her left cheek before leaving the scene.

Stunned by the stranger’s unexpected behaviour, the victim managed to recover moments later and took out her phone to record the attacker’s retreating figure.

She then uploaded the incident to social media to warn others to stay vigilant.



Prasarana Steps Up: Transit Authority Responds to Maluri Station Assaults

In a follow-up video posted on 22 January, the victim confirmed that transit authorities have been responsive to her complaint.

According to her update, Prasarana – which manages and operates the LRT networks – revealed they’ve received multiple similar reports and are actively tracking the suspect.

Prasarana called me and told me that they had reported my case to the auxiliary police.

Prasarana has also implemented enhanced security protocols at Maluri LRT station to prevent further assault incidents.

The station, located in Cheras, serves as a central interchange point for commuters and has seen increased scrutiny after multiple passengers reported being physically assaulted while using the facility.



Public Transit Terror: Multiple Victims Report Serial Slapper

Many commenters shared similar experiences at Maluri LRT station, with several users reporting encounters with the same woman who randomly slaps passersby.

Multiple victims described feeling traumatized by these unprovoked attacks, with one user noting she now flinches whenever someone walks past her.

The comments reveal a pattern of safety concerns at Maluri station, with users sharing various disturbing incidents in the past, including encounters with perverts, stalkers, and aggressive individuals.

Several commenters labelled Maluri as a “hot zone” and “crazy” area, with similar safety concerns extending to the nearby Aeon Maluri.

While some users suggested the attacker might be dealing with mental health issues, highlighting Malaysia’s need for better mental health infrastructure, others urged the victim to file a police report and utilize CCTV footage for investigation.

Many expressed sympathy and concern for the victim while warning others to be vigilant in the area.

READ MORE: Maluri LRT Suspect Under Psychiatric Treatment In HKL, Police Says He’ll Be Arrested Soon

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.