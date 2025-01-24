Resorts World Genting’s Diamond Jubilee Celebration Takes The 15th Genting World Lion Dance Championship To New Heights

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The highly anticipated 15th Genting World Lion Dance Championship will bring together the world’s top lion dance teams in an exhilarating showdown at Arena of Stars from 25 to 27 July 2025. Co-organized by Resorts World Genting and the Federation of Selangor & Federal Territory Dragon and Lion Dance Association, this prestigious competition promises captivating performances, fierce competition, and jaw-dropping stunts.

This year’s championship is particularly significant as it coincides with Resorts World Genting’s 60th Anniversary. To commemorate this milestone, the prize pool has been dramatically increased exclusively for this edition, raising both the stakes and excitement for participants and audiences.

“Lion dance has become a powerful cultural bridge, uniting communities and individuals across the globe. This year, as we celebrate our Diamond Jubilee, we aspire to feature 40 teams from around the world, an increase from 36 teams in the previous edition. Winning teams will enjoy greater prize money while lion dance enthusiasts can look forward to even more exhilarating performances,” said Spencer Lee, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and PR.

Do not miss out! Teams worldwide are encouraged to register by 15 March 2025 for a chance to compete for glory in this prestigious championship.

For the first time in history, with the increase in prize pool, the Champion of the 15th Genting World Lion Dance Championship will take home USD 18,000, along with their team’s name engraved on the prestigious perpetual trophy, as well as individual trophies and medals. The first runner-up will receive USD 10,000, trophies and medals, while the second runner-up will be awarded USD 6,000, trophies, and medals. Additionally, seven teams will be honored with the Excellence Awards, each worth USD 1,800 and a trophy.

A new highlight this year is the introduction of the “Best Difficulty Award”, which recognizes the team that performs the most daring and intricate stunts. The special recognition will be awarded with cash prize USD 2,000 and a trophy, honoring their creativity and mastery skill.

Malaysia will be proudly represented by the top three teams from the 20th Malaysia National Lion Dance Championship which are Xuan Long Dragon and Lion Dance from Rawang, the Catholic High School Alumni Association Dragon & Lion Dance Troupe, and Tarian Singa Kwong Ngai.

