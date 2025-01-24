Prominent Selangor Lawyer’s Wife Alleges 10 Years Of Domestic Abuse

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A prominent lawyer in Selangor has been accused by his wife of domestic abuse spanning 10 years.

In an attempt to force her to sign divorce papers, he allegedly locked her in a room, leading her to jump from the second floor of their terrace house, resulting in severe injuries with lasting effects even after six months of recovery.

The well-known lawyer is accused of using PUA (psychological manipulation) and passive-aggressive behaviour to coerce his wife’s compliance.

He allegedly has a habit of taking inappropriate photos and videos, which the wife fears may be used against her as their relationship deteriorates.

Pattern of Abuse in Marriage

The victim, a businesswoman in her 30s, held a press conference on Wednesday (23 January) with the help of Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng.

Throughout their decade-long marriage, she endured multiple instances of domestic violence, with the couple’s child, now 10, sustaining injuries on several occasions while attempting to intervene during alleged violent incidents.

While her husband had previously proposed divorce, she refused to sign the agreement he drafted, believing it to be unfair to her and wanting to maintain an intact family for their child.

In early March last year, he again tried to force me to sign the agreement, locked me in a room, verbally abused me, and threw my phone from the second floor.

In one incident, she was cornered on the second-floor balcony, and she jumped out of fear, resulting in two fractured vertebrae, a broken leg, and steel plates in her back.

Jumps from the Second Floor, Sustains Severe Injuries

She was confined to a wheelchair for the subsequent six months.

During my hospital stay, he never cared for me but continued to pressure me for divorce.

Upon discharge in late March, she and her child vacated the shared residence in haste, leaving behind substantial personal effects.

She had previously withheld from making public statements due to various concerns and has now come forward to pursue legal recourse.

Her legal representative stated that the accused was arrested by police on 18 January and released on bail the following day.

Authorities have commenced investigations under Penal Code Section 323 and 506 pertaining to voluntary causing hurt and criminal intimidation, respectively.

What To Do If You’re A Victim of Domestic Violence

Legal experts advise victims of domestic abuse to:

Document injuries through photographs File a police report at the nearest station, specifically requesting protection and legal action Seek medical examination at any government hospital, presenting the police report Apply for an Interim Protection Order (IPO) through police investigation

Under the Domestic Violence Act 1994, victims are protected by law.

Police can initiate investigation papers, which may lead to the arrest and detention of perpetrators.

This story was adapted from a report by Oriental Daily.

