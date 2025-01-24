Netizens Are “Shipping” Syed Saddiq And Bella Astilah As They Hike Mount Kinabalu

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Muar member of parliament (MP) Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and actress Bella Astillah have been the talk of the town after appearing together in many social media posts lately.

Netizens are speculating the pair’s relationship might be budding into something more than just friends.

However, there has been no official declaration from Syed Saddiq or Bella about the status of their relationship. They could be just really good friends, for all we know.

Mount Kinabalu challenge

Recently, Bella uploaded series of posts on her instagram page showing herself and Syed Saddiq taking up a challenge to hike up Mount Kinabalu in Sabah in traditional clothing.

In the first video, Bella invites Syed Saddiq to hike up Mount Kinabalu. But instead of going in hiking gear, she suggested they give the challenge a twist and wear Baju Melayu and Baju Kebaya instead.

Bella asks Syed Saddiq if he’s ready for the challenge, to which he replies “I was born ready”.

Reaching Laban Rata, halfway to the peak

In the next post Bella uploaded, she wrote in the caption “Alhamdulillah, we’ve reached Panalaban/Laban Rata. We went up at 10am and arrived at 3:20pm”, sharing that she was already tired from the hike although Syed Saddiq, who was an Ironman participant, was said to be dancing and singing during their journey.

“Oh I forgot he’s Ironman. I just iron clothes,” she joked.

In the post, she also shared several photos of her and Syed Saddiq posing against Mount Kinabalu’s natural scenery, and at Laban Rata, a rest stop for hikers before reaching the mountain’s peak.

Image: instagram | bellaastilah

Image: instagram | bellaastilah

Image: instagram | bellaastilah

Syed Saddiq and Bella complete Mount Kinabalu hike

The pair successfully reached the peak of Mount Kinabalu today (24 January), according to Bella’s most recent instagram post.

Through the post, she said they began their ascent to the peak at three in the morning, and were greeted with jaw-dropping vistas that can be seen only from the peak of Mount Kinabalu.

Image: instagram | bellaastilah

Netizens and fans are “shipping” them

It’s not clear whether Syed Saddiq and Bella are having a thing, or if their relationship is just a platonic one, but netizens in the comments section are making it known that the online community approve of their relationship, if they were to go beyond being just friends.

Some have even gone as far as to ask “when is the wedding date?”.

Syed Saddiq and Bella have been appearing together in social media posts since late last year, and netizens had already been excited about the prospect of them being together.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.