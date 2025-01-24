Malaysia Faces Test of Leadership Over Uyghur Crisis In Thailand

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As ASEAN chair for 2025, Malaysia faces mounting pressure to intervene in the imminent deportation of Uyghur refugees from Thailand to China, in what experts call a critical test of the region’s commitment to human rights.

The situation has gained urgency as Thailand appears poised to deport dozens of Uyghur refugees who have been detained for over a decade despite international concerns over China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority.

“Malaysia, as both ASEAN chair and a prominent Muslim-majority nation, has a unique moral authority to address this crisis,” Abdulhakim Idris, Executive Director of the Washington-based thinktank Center for Uyghur Studies (CUS), told TRP in an interview.

The CUS focuses on the issues facing the Uyghur community globally and advocates for the rights of Uyghurs in the diaspora.

Idris, who maintains active dialogue with Malaysian civil society organizations, emphasized that Malaysia’s intervention could be decisive in preventing what he describes as “a potential humanitarian catastrophe.”

Leadership Moment: Malaysia’s Strategic Options

Idris suggests several immediate actions Malaysia could take:

Initiating emergency diplomatic discussions with Thai authorities

Mobilizing ASEAN’s collective response

Engaging international partners for third-country resettlement options

Malaysia’s leadership is vital as ASEAN chair and also as one of the Muslim-majority countries.

Idris – a co-founder of the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) – meets with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on one of his visits to Malaysia. (Pix: Radio Free Asia)

By standing up to this injustice, Malaysia will protect not only the future of the Uyghur Muslims but also safeguard the freedoms of generations to come.

If Malaysia makes a statement and asks to halt the deportation and call for the safe resettlement of these Uyghur to a third country, Malaysia’s actions can inspire nations across Asia and beyond to join this critical effort.

Between Principles and Pragmatism

However, Malaysia faces a delicate diplomatic balance.

While advocating for the Uyghurs’ protection, it must deal with a complex relationship with China and Thailand.

Analysts suggest the key is to frame this as a humanitarian rather than a political one.

The situation remains fluid, but observers agree that Malaysia’s next moves could define its leadership role in ASEAN and its standing in the international community.

In the past, ASEAN has faced criticism for its limited intervention regarding Uyghur issues, often remaining silent in the face of their plight.

The organization’s principle of non-interference makes decisive actions challenging.

READ MORE: “Stop The Deportation”: Malaysian NGOs Warn Thailand Over Uyghur Refugees’ Fate

