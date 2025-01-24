How To Become A Lazada Affiliate & Earn Some Money?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you have ever wondered how you can turn your love for shopping into an actual income, you’re in luck! Welcome to the world of affiliate marketing where you can earn commissions just by promoting the products you love.

With just a few clicks online, you can get started on this journey with LazAffiliates Malaysia – Lazada’s affiliate programme that lets you earn from anywhere in the world.

To find out how you can start earning, let’s dive into the essentials that will help you earn extra cash from the comfort of your smartphone or computer. Making money has never been easier!

A sharing session with LazAffiliates partners, Jane (middle) and Sean Tay (right).

How to Start as an Affiliate

STEP 1: Register for a LazAffiliates account

Anyone can be a LazAffiliate – not just content creators, influencers, or social media users. If you already have a Lazada account, you’re halfway there. To register as an affiliate, simply log into your Lazada account and click on the LazAfiliates icon in the ‘My Account’ section.

Fill in the registration forms with your details, including your bank details and social media links (if any), and you can start generating your affiliate links and sharing them with your family, friends, and followers! It’s that simple!

STEP 2: Stay Connected with LazAffiliates

To be efficient in affiliate marketing, it’s essential to stay in the loop with the latest Lazada campaigns and promotions, as well as tap into the wealth of information, resources, and know-how. In order to stay abreast with the latest developments, make sure to follow LazAffiliates’ TikTok, Instagram, and Telegram for real-time updates.

Additionally, you can even join the Lazada Affiliate Facebook Group to connect with other affiliates, where you can even pick up insights and successful strategies. Being part of the community means that you’ll always be one step ahead — plus, it’s more fun when you’re not doing it alone!

STEP 3: Join Affiliate Events

Affiliate events and webinars on Lazada University are also great ways to pick up tips and tricks to maximise your earnings. Look out for regular newsletter updates for the next event, which can cover impactful content creation, creative design, and much more.

The best part is you’ll also be able to get direct assistance from the Lazada Affiliate Marketing team, so you can ask questions, seek guidance, and get the support you need to grow in your affiliate journey.

STEP 4: Track Your Progress

Once you’re up and running, it’s important to keep track of your progress. With the LazAffiliates dashboard, you can keep tabs on how your links are performing – monitoring conversions and orders, tracking trends on the best-performing products, and staying updated on your commission payouts. You can even use Adsense to track your earnings, performance reports, product offers, and commission rates.

Pro Tip: For even higher commissions, make sure that you’re promoting products listed on the ‘Super High Commission’ page, which guarantees better earnings with every purchase.

STEP 5: Consistency is Key!

If you want to climb the affiliate ladder, posting and sharing links often is key. Make sure to stick to a regular posting schedule and create more content to increase your chances of driving traffic and boosting your earnings.

The more links you share, the greater the number of orders you can potentially earn from, which further unlocks additional support, features, incentives, and even sponsorships that you can enjoy as an affiliate partner.

Jason Wei, Head of Affiliate Marketing, Lazada Malaysia delivering a speech during the Lazada Affiliates Workshop.

Tips & Tricks to Maximise Your Earnings

Propagating your affiliate links is key, but it’s also understanding your audience and their interests, as well as developing engaging and creative content that connects with them, which drives clicks and potential conversions. Here are some techniques that you can practice for promoting your affiliate links:

Join Seasonal Campaigns: Look out for special campaigns and ramp up content for promotional periods such asLazada’s double-digit monthly sales like 11.11 and 12.12, when consumer traffic is high and shoppers are likely to make a purchase. These campaigns also often feature higher commission rates.

Look out for special campaigns and ramp up content for promotional periods such asLazada’s double-digit monthly sales like 11.11 and 12.12, when consumer traffic is high and shoppers are likely to make a purchase. These campaigns also often feature higher commission rates. Focus on the 4P’s – Personal Experience, Price, Promotions, Popularity: When creating content to promote your affiliate links, identify products that resonate with your audience’s interests. The more relevant your recommendations are, the more likely they are to buy from you. Sharing products that you genuinely use, highlighting key discounts or savings, or even sharing trending items in the market are some ways you can also drive excitement and interest in your links.

When creating content to promote your affiliate links, identify products that resonate with your audience’s interests. The more relevant your recommendations are, the more likely they are to buy from you. Sharing products that you genuinely use, highlighting key discounts or savings, or even sharing trending items in the market are some ways you can also drive excitement and interest in your links. Leverage Video: Pictures speak a thousand words, but videos say a lot more in engaging with your followers impactfully. Share unboxing videos, personal reviews, tutorials, or even live stream on your favourite platform with your affiliate links in the caption to capture your audience’s attention.

Pictures speak a thousand words, but videos say a lot more in engaging with your followers impactfully. Share unboxing videos, personal reviews, tutorials, or even live stream on your favourite platform with your affiliate links in the caption to capture your audience’s attention. Craft Creative, Authentic, and Relatable Content: Tap into viral memes and trending content to create pictorial listicles on social media. Instead of writing a wordy blog post, develop a visually stunning carousel of photos or craft hilarious postings that tickle your audience’s funny bone. The less promotional and more authentic your content seems; the more likely audiences will engage with it.

Success doesn’t happen overnight, but if you’re consistent, resourceful, and dedicated, you might just be on your way to earning a 5-digit income, while indulging your love for shopping and great deals.

With these tips and tricks, anyone can start their LazAffiliates journey today – just by logging in and signing up on the Lazada app. So, register now, and start generating your unique links to share them with your community!

