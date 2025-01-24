Foodpanda Malaysia’s Panda Fiesta Celebrates Delivery Partners With Over RM350,000 Worth Of Rewards

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

foodpanda Malaysia recently hosted its exclusive Panda Fiesta event, a milestone celebration honouring the invaluable contributions of its delivery partners. With more than RM350,000 worth of rewards awarded to top performers and lucky winners, the event was testament to the leading food and grocery delivery platform’s ongoing commitment to recognising and supporting its rider network.

The Panda Fiesta brought together close to 4,000 delivery partners and their families for a memorable day of fun and community, featuring a variety of games and activities.

The key highlights were an exciting series of prizes and giveaways to acknowledge and reward foodpanda’s delivery partners. 30 lucky foodpanda walkers took home brand-new, top-of-the-line scooters worth RM1,700 each, while a total of RM250,000 in cash prizes was distributed among the top 500 Top foodpanda riders for their outstanding performance in 2024. These winners were selected based on a list of criteria they met throughout 2024.

Full group photo with all foodpanda attendees at Panda Fiesta.

Additionally, foodpanda Malaysia also announced a new partnership with PERKESO, through which over 8,000 delivery partners would benefit from PERKESO coverage worth close to RM200,000.

Tan Ming Luk, Managing Director of foodpanda Malaysia, said, “foodpanda’s mission has always been to be a platform that benefits all – customers, local businesses, and delivery partners. As we do our part to empower the gig economy, we want to foster job satisfaction, encourage growth, and reward strong performance. In 2025, we hope to inspire our partners to continue striving for excellence together with all of us at foodpanda.”

Tan added, “Our riders are the cornerstone of our success, and initiatives like Panda Fiesta are our way of expressing gratitude and fostering togetherness. As a part of the panda hearts Program, we go further by supporting five key aspects of platform work; Well-being, Personal Development, Safety, Community and Welfare Perks. By investing in our riders, we’re not just building a stronger community—we’re shaping a brighter future for Malaysia.”

The half-day event was packed with family-friendly games and activities, including a Mechanical Bull Ride, Giant Jenga, Tug-of-War, a thrilling Ghost House experience, Face Painting, a Mini Obstacle Course, a Sumo Costume Relay Race, and Pau-Pau Bingo, where participants could win exciting Pau-Pau merchandise. Adding to the excitement, foodpanda delivery partners had the chance to win fantastic prizes in lucky draws held throughout the day, with rewards ranging from gold bars and smartphones to JBL headphones, household items, and more with a total value of RM40,000.

Top riders received their RM500 cash prizes from foodpanda.

A special thanks to to the incredible partners that made this event possible – Nasi Lemak Saleha, PolicyStreet, Liqui Moly, Gracshaw-1, Kiddo Care, Courts Malaysia, Docs2U, Senarco, and AKPK—for their invaluable support in making this event a success. Their collaboration and contributions helped create a memorable experience filled with joy, camaraderie, and meaningful moments for our foodpanda delivery partners and their families. Thank you for being an integral part of this celebration and for sharing our commitment to recognizing and uplifting our delivery partner community.

foodpanda continues to uphold its commitment to safeguarding the well-being and welfare of its delivery partners, with initiatives that will further establish a healthy ecosystem to ultimately deliver excellent, reliable, and timely service to customers across the nation.

Top walkers received their prizes as an appreciation from foodpanda.

