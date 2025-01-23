Singapore Woman’s Car Keys Lost At JB Workshop, Forced To Pay RM900 For Towing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Singaporean woman who sent her car for servicing in Johor Bahru had to spend RM900 to tow her car back to Singapore after the workshop lost her car keys.

The 31-year-old bank employee, Chua Xiang Yi, recounted that on December 29 last year, she sent her car to a workshop in Bukit Indah, Johor Bahru, for maintenance, including an engine oil change and air conditioning compressor inspection.

She explained that the workshop was extremely busy that day.

Around 3 PM, following the workshop staff’s instructions, she parked her car at the neighbouring car wash and handed over her keys before leaving.

I gave the keys to the workshop owner’s brother, who said he would collect the car in about 5 minutes.

Chua’s car remained stranded at the workshop after staff lost her keys. She had parked it next to the car wash as instructed by workshop personnel. (Pix: Chua Xiang Yi/Mothership)

Hours of Fruitless Search After Workshop Loses Car Keys

However, around 6 PM, she received a call from the workshop saying they had lost her keys and needed time to search for them.

When the workshop closed at 9 PM, the keys were still not found, and no maintenance work had been done on her car.

The workshop said the locksmith wasn’t available since it was Sunday, and they would have to wait until the next day to open the car.

To resolve the issue immediately, she found a locksmith herself.

However, due to differences between Singapore and Malaysian car settings, the locksmith could only open the door but couldn’t start the engine.

The RM900 receipt for towing services shows the cost Chua had to bear to transport her stranded vehicle from the Bukit Indah workshop back to Singapore after the car keys were lost. (Pix: Chua Xiang Yi/Mothership)

“Not Worth the Risk”: Car Owner Vows Never to Return

She then requested to have the car towed back to Singapore so that the authorized dealer could program a new key, but the workshop refused.

They insisted she return to Singapore to bring her spare key for them to duplicate, which she declined.

If someone finds the lost key, they could open my car. If my car disappears in Malaysia, who would be responsible?

She mentioned that she had previously visited this workshop three to four times but was disappointed by their unwillingness to take responsibility this time.

Chua eventually spent RM900 to tow her car back to Singapore.

I won’t service my car in Malaysia anymore. This experience was really troublesome, and I don’t want to risk losing more for small savings.

A screenshot of the police report lodged by Chua regarding her car keys being lost at the workshop. (Pix: Chua Xiang Yi/Mothership)

Story first published by Mothership.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.