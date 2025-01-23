Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launches In Malaysia with Enhanced AI Features And Pre-order Deals

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Samsung has officially launched its flagship Galaxy S25 series in Malaysia, offering attractive pre-order promotions, including storage upgrades and significant discounts.

The pre-order period runs from 23 January to 13 February, with customers eligible for benefits worth up to RM1,600.

This allows customers to get the Galaxy S25 512GB at RM3,999 instead of RM4,599, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra 1TB at RM7,199 instead of RM7,799.

Early registrants who expressed interest via the Galaxy Unpacked platform qualify for a RM200 discount, which can be redeemed by applying their exclusive eVoucher during the checkout process.

CIMB Rebates and Launch Day Incentives

Additionally, CIMB cardholders making S25 series purchases are eligible for up to RM400 in rebates, subject to specific conditions.

The CIMB rebate offer comes with several restrictions:

Applicable exclusively for full payments, not available with instalment plans

Valid only for pre-orders through Samsung’s official online platforms (Samsung Online Store and Samsung Shop App)

Limited to payments made with CIMB credit or debit cards

Crocs has launched a special phone case for the S25 series, showcasing their iconic clogs design. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Samsung also offers 30% off on Galaxy Watch and Buds when purchased with any S25 device.