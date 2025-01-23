Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launches In Malaysia with Enhanced AI Features And Pre-order Deals
Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 series arrives in Malaysia with a compelling mix of innovation and value, offering pre-order benefits worth up to RM1,600 through 13 February.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
Samsung has officially launched its flagship Galaxy S25 series in Malaysia, offering attractive pre-order promotions, including storage upgrades and significant discounts.
The pre-order period runs from 23 January to 13 February, with customers eligible for benefits worth up to RM1,600.
This allows customers to get the Galaxy S25 512GB at RM3,999 instead of RM4,599, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra 1TB at RM7,199 instead of RM7,799.
Early registrants who expressed interest via the Galaxy Unpacked platform qualify for a RM200 discount, which can be redeemed by applying their exclusive eVoucher during the checkout process.
CIMB Rebates and Launch Day Incentives
Additionally, CIMB cardholders making S25 series purchases are eligible for up to RM400 in rebates, subject to specific conditions.
The CIMB rebate offer comes with several restrictions:
- Applicable exclusively for full payments, not available with instalment plans
- Valid only for pre-orders through Samsung’s official online platforms (Samsung Online Store and Samsung Shop App)
- Limited to payments made with CIMB credit or debit cards
Samsung also offers 30% off on Galaxy Watch and Buds when purchased with any S25 device.
As an added incentive, Samsung Malaysia is running a special campaign where customers who pre-order from participating stores between 10am to 10pm on 23 January can
Color options for the S25 and S25+ include Navy Blue, Icyblue, Mint, and Silver Shadow, with online exclusive colors of Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold. The Ultra model comes in Titanium finishes, including Silverblue, Gray, white, and Black, with exclusive online options of Jadegreen, Pinkgold, and black. The Galaxy S25 series features a first-of-its-kind customized Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform designed specifically for the Galaxy lineup. This custom-made 3nm AP delivers greater on-device processing power for advanced AI and other performance-intensive tasks The Galaxy S25 and S25+ boast pioneering mDNIe technology built into the customized AP and software optimization, resulting in unparalleled battery life for these AI-powered smartphones. The Ultra variant sports a larger 6.9-inch Quad HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and an upgraded 50MP ultra-wide camera, though it loses the Bluetooth functionality in its S Pen. All models come with 12GB RAM as standard. Samsung has unveiled groundbreaking artificial intelligence capabilities in its latest Galaxy S25 series, marking a significant advancement in smartphone technology. The most notable innovation is the Cross App Actions feature – seamless actions across apps which enable users to perform complex tasks across multiple applications through simple voice commands. For instance, users can locate restaurants or schedule events without manually switching between apps. This technology leverages both Samsung’s proprietary AI and Google’s models, with task allocation depending on the required function. At launch, the feature supports Samsung and Google apps and popular platforms like Spotify and WhatsApp. The new AI Select function introduces contextual awareness to the device, offering relevant suggestions based on screen content. This feature is accessible through the Edge Panel, analyzing real-time content to provide appropriate recommendations. Another significant advancement is the enhanced search capability, which now understands natural language queries. Users can search through photos using conversational phrases or locate settings without knowing specific technical terms. This development aligns with Samsung’s vision of creating more intuitive device interactions. The personalization features have also been significantly enhanced, with the system now capable of learning user habits and providing tailored recommendations. A new Now Brief widget has been introduced, offering personalized information, including commute details, calendar events, and weather updates. Circle to Search, Samsung’s visual search tool, has evolved to include audio recognition capabilities. Users can now identify songs through the feature, either by capturing audio from videos or by humming tunes. Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.
Technical Overview and Pre-order Campaign for S25 Series
Advanced AI Features, Revolutionizing User Experience
Smarter Search and Context-Aware Recommendations
Personalization Gets Smarter with Enhanced Features and Audio Search
Color options for the S25 and S25+ include Navy Blue, Icyblue, Mint, and Silver Shadow, with online exclusive colors of Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold.
The Ultra model comes in Titanium finishes, including Silverblue, Gray, white, and Black, with exclusive online options of Jadegreen, Pinkgold, and black.
The Galaxy S25 series features a first-of-its-kind customized Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform designed specifically for the Galaxy lineup.
This custom-made 3nm AP delivers greater on-device processing power for advanced AI and other performance-intensive tasks
The Galaxy S25 and S25+ boast pioneering mDNIe technology built into the customized AP and software optimization, resulting in unparalleled battery life for these AI-powered smartphones.
The Ultra variant sports a larger 6.9-inch Quad HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and an upgraded 50MP ultra-wide camera, though it loses the Bluetooth functionality in its S Pen.
All models come with 12GB RAM as standard.
Samsung has unveiled groundbreaking artificial intelligence capabilities in its latest Galaxy S25 series, marking a significant advancement in smartphone technology.
The most notable innovation is the Cross App Actions feature – seamless actions across apps which enable users to perform complex tasks across multiple applications through simple voice commands.
For instance, users can locate restaurants or schedule events without manually switching between apps.
This technology leverages both Samsung’s proprietary AI and Google’s models, with task allocation depending on the required function.
At launch, the feature supports Samsung and Google apps and popular platforms like Spotify and WhatsApp.
The new AI Select function introduces contextual awareness to the device, offering relevant suggestions based on screen content.
This feature is accessible through the Edge Panel, analyzing real-time content to provide appropriate recommendations.
Another significant advancement is the enhanced search capability, which now understands natural language queries.
Users can search through photos using conversational phrases or locate settings without knowing specific technical terms.
This development aligns with Samsung’s vision of creating more intuitive device interactions.
The personalization features have also been significantly enhanced, with the system now capable of learning user habits and providing tailored recommendations.
A new Now Brief widget has been introduced, offering personalized information, including commute details, calendar events, and weather updates.
Circle to Search, Samsung’s visual search tool, has evolved to include audio recognition capabilities.
Users can now identify songs through the feature, either by capturing audio from videos or by humming tunes.
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.