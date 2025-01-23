Ipoh Crypto-Mining Tenant Vanishes, Leaving Behind RM1.2 Million Electric Bill For Owner

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A hairdresser is facing potential bankruptcy after her tenant turned her shop’s upper floor into a secret cryptocurrency mining operation.

Let that sink in for a moment – RM1.2 million in electricity bills.

The unfortunate victim, 43-year-old Yen Pit Yun, runs a humble hair salon in Panorama Lapangan Perdana in Simpang Pulai.

Like many property owners, she thought she’d make some extra income by renting out her shop’s upper floor.

What could go wrong, right?

Warning Signs And A Hasty Departure

Speaking at a press conference organised by Gopeng MP Tan Kar Hing on Wednesday (22 January), she explained that her two-story shop has a hair salon on the ground floor.

The upper floor was rented out to a tenant introduced through a property agent in early July last year.

The trouble began when Yen spotted something suspicious last August – her tenant mysteriously lugging heavy electrical cables upstairs.

Alarm bells started ringing, and she did what any responsible citizen would do: file a police report.

But here’s where things get even more interesting – the tenant pulled a disappearing act the very next day.

Scene Of Destruction And A Crushing Debt

When Yen finally managed to inspect the abandoned upper floor, she found herself in what looked like the aftermath of a heist movie – empty rooms, holes drilled into walls, and damaged partitions everywhere.

When we inspected the upper unit, we found it completely empty, with holes in the walls and damaged partitions, resulting in significant property damage.

But the real shock came two months later when Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) came knocking with a bill that could make anyone’s hair stand on end – RM1.2 million.

The case is under investigation, with Yen pinning her hopes on local officials to help resolve this shocking situation.

Meanwhile, her plight is a cautionary tale for property owners everywhere – maybe it’s time to add “No cryptocurrency mining” to those rental agreements.

Growing Crisis Calls For Legal Reform

During the press conference, Tan also revealed that the problem of illegal cryptocurrency mining operations has affected approximately 60 property owners in the area.

The victims, comprising residential and commercial property owners, face electricity bill claims ranging from RM30,000 to RM1.2 million due to unauthorized power connections by crypto-mining tenants.

Expressing the property owners’ frustration over being held liable for their tenants’ illegal activities, the PKR lawmaker called for intervention from the Energy Commission and other relevant authorities.

He emphasized the urgent need to amend the Electricity Supply Act better to protect consumers and account holders from such exploitation.

TNB Extends Assistance To Crypto Mining Victims

In response to mounting concerns, TNB has pledged to review cases of property owners facing massive electricity bills from illegal cryptocurrency mining operations.

The national power utility has contacted Tan’s office, proposing individual consultations with affected property owners to work towards reasonable solutions.

This development marks the first concrete step towards potential relief for property owners caught in the cryptocurrency mining predicament.

As cryptocurrency mining continues to surge, Yen certainly won’t be the last landlord to face such a nightmare unless stricter preventive measures are implemented.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press (中國報) and The Star.

