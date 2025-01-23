Chinese Tourist’s Rental Car Dilemma Meets Malaysian Kindness

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If anyone says Malaysians are rude or unhelpful, show them this story we’re about to share about one Malaysian who took the time and effort to help strangers who were stranded by the side of the road.

A video shared on TikTok by ruhaizak yesterday (22 January) shows him driving home from work and coming across a broken down car with a group of people waving their arms trying to signal for help.

He stopped to see what had happened and learned that a family of Chinese tourists had difficulties trying to change their rental car’s tyres.

It seems that they were missing some essential tools to fix the tyre properly and ruhaizak called someone else for help. Later in the video, another man arrived with a toolbox to assist them with the tyre.

After a few attempts, there was still no luck in fixing it as there was a lock nut they needed that was missing. Eventually, they found the spare part they needed in the car’s arm rest and managed to fix it.

They turned down rewards as a gesture of sincerity

Through the video, a lady from the family can be seen offering the Malaysian men cash and cans of Coca-Cola for their help but they turned down the rewards because they were being sincere with their help.

The entire encounter was a heartwarming one, as both parties were generous and appreciative of each other. Netizens filled the comments section with words of approval, expressing their pride towards the men who helped the people in need.

It’s always nice to see acts of kindess like this one amid all the negative stories we see almost every day. It only proves that Malaysians can be helpful and kind towards others.

To watch the video, click HERE.

