Cat Abuse Incident At Ipoh Morning Market Raises Concerns Over Animal Welfare

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A social media user has reported an alleged case of animal abuse at Gunung Rapat morning market in Ipoh, where a man was seen physically assaulting a kitten at the market’s back entrance.

Khor Zheng Xuan posted on a Facebook group, 怡保吹水站 (Ipoh Community Talk), that the incident occurred around 2:30 PM when the market was winding down for the day.

According to Khor’s account, he was alerted to the situation by loud, distressed cries from a kitten.

Upon investigation, he observed a man pulling the kitten’s tail upward at an unnatural angle while repeatedly striking its head.

When confronted, the man claimed he was merely attempting to catch the cat. However, his actions appeared deliberately harmful rather than an attempt at humane capture.

The alleged abuser appearing to handle the kitten aggressively, with one hand gripping its tail. (Pix: Khor Zheng Xuan)

Witness Safety vs. Animal Rescue: A Lone Observer’s Dilemma

The man, accompanied by several others, ceased his actions when Khor began documenting the incident with his phone.

One kitten was observed to have a severed tail, though it’s unclear if this resulted from the incident.

Khor, who was alone at the time, felt unable to intervene further due to safety concerns, given the isolated location and the presence of multiple individuals accompanying the alleged abuser.

This incident has raised concerns about animal welfare in public spaces and the need for more robust reporting mechanisms for animal abuse cases.

Public Links Market Abuse to UM Cat Killings, Fears Pattern of Cruelty

“This is clearly abuse… the kitten’s fate is likely dire after being taken away. You should have asked him to put the cat down while filming, saying you have video evidence to report to the police,” one social media user commented.

“Save the kitten. Heaven will punish such scum,” wrote another.

Some commenters suggested a more direct intervention: “Couldn’t something have been done to stop him first?”

Several people drew parallels between this incident and the recent disturbing cat mutilation cases at Universiti Malaya (UM), where multiple cats were found brutally killed on campus in late 2024.

The UM cases resulted in the deaths of several cats and sparked nationwide outrage.

Police investigations revealed that four of the five reported cat deaths were caused by wild animal attacks, with one case remaining under investigation as a potential act of deliberate harm.

Ganjaran RM10,000 ditawarkan kepada pemberi maklumat mengenai pembunuh kucing di Universiti Malaya (UM), dengan harapan pelaku dihukum setimpal. #artortoisemy pic.twitter.com/NJ6f0FddfT — Artortoise 🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@Artortoise_full) January 3, 2025

READ MORE: Stray Cats Found Dismembered With Split Abdomen In UM Campus

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.