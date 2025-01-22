Youngster Driven To Death By Loan Sharks, Ah Longs Continue To Firebomb Parents’ House In Kepong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A young man’s debt to loan sharks led to the harassment of his parents, who received death threats stating their son would “be made to commit suicide” if they didn’t repay the money.

Tragically, days later, they received news that their son had indeed jumped to his death.

The victim, 27, who had been working in Singapore, allegedly took his own life after accumulating debts.

His death came just days after loan sharks warned his parents that their son would “be made to commit suicide” if the debts remained unpaid.

The father, 52, shared the family’s tragedy at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, accompanied by Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng.

My son admitted to owing SGD500 (RM1,648) to one group in Singapore, claiming it was for daily expenses.

Timeline of Tragedy

The family’s ordeal began on 17 December 2023, when they learned through Facebook posts that their son had borrowed money from unlicensed moneylenders.

Two days later, multiple debt collectors started contacting the family.

By 20 December, Ho had become unreachable.

Singapore authorities confirmed he had left the country that day.

The family only learned of his death when an undertaker contacted them on 21 December, informing them that their son had fallen from a building and passed away at a hospital in Johor Bahru.

Continued Threats

Despite their son’s death, the harassment has intensified.

The family reports receiving daily threatening calls, and on 18 January this year, their house in Kepong was targeted with petrol bombs.

These people claim our son borrowed money, but they’ve never shown any proof. We’ve lost our son. We just want this to stop.

The case has drawn the attention of lawmakers, with Lim calling for increased enforcement against loan shark syndicates operating across the Malaysia-Singapore border.

Police investigations are ongoing, and authorities have advised the public to avoid unlicensed moneylenders and report any harassment to law enforcement immediately.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

