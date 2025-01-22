Universiti Malaya’s Rocky Start To 2025: From National Anthem Drama To Campus Controversies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In what seems to be an unending series of controversies for Malaysia’s oldest university, the Universiti Malaya (UM) is again in the spotlight.

This time, it’s over a Chinese New Year celebration that raised eyebrows for playing China’s national anthem on campus.

The university quickly issued a statement clarifying that the “2025 Chinese New Year Celebration Gala” was organized by the Chinese Embassy and student associations, with UM merely providing the venue.

They emphasized that when organizers planned to play the Chinese anthem, they were required to also play “Negaraku” in compliance with the National Anthem Act 1968.

Series of Incidents Tarnish UM’s Reputation

This incident adds to a troubling string of controversies that have plagued UM since the start of 2025.

Just yesterday (21 January), a KK Mart outlet on campus was vandalized with red paint amid an ongoing halal certification dispute.

The convenience store controversy had already forced the closure of two 24-hour campus outlets following questions about their sandwich products’ halal status.

The university’s reputation has been further tarnished by several other recent incidents, including the mysterious deaths of campus cats and a shocking case involving a lecturer allegedly sending inappropriate photos to a student.

Institutional Failure?: Looking Past the Professor Stereotype

These incidents have reignited debates about the declining standards of Malaysian public universities and the infamous “professor kangkung” stereotype.

The term describes academics perceived as mediocre or lacking in quality, often criticized for their ineffectiveness.

However, to be fair, many of the recent controversies – from the vandalism to the cat killings and even the CNY anthem incident – have little to do with the professors themselves, regardless of their academic calibre.

Rather, these incidents point to broader institutional and administrative challenges plaguing the university system.

The Ivory Tower’s Shadow

As Malaysia’s premier university struggles to maintain its reputation, these continuing controversies have sparked concerns about campus management and oversight.

The recent KK Mart vandalism incident has particularly raised eyebrows – occurring barely a month after UM had supposedly strengthened security measures in response to the gruesome cat killings.

The fact that vandals could still freely enter campus grounds and splash red paint at a store has led many to question the effectiveness of these security measures.

First they couldn’t protect cats, now they can’t protect property. What’s next?

