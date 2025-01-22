Universiti Malaya’s KK Mart Branch Splashed With Red Paint

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A KK Mart convenience store branch at the Universiti Malaya (UM) was splashed with red paint, marking the latest development in an ongoing controversy over halal certification.

Brickfields District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said authorities received a report about the incident at 8 am on Tuesday (21 January).

According to security footage, the vandalism occurred around 12:50 am when university security guards were alerted by store workers about red paint marks found at the store’s entrance.

Police are investigating the case under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Conflicting Claims Over Halal Status

The incident follows a recent controversy involving the store’s sale of ham and cheese sandwiches allegedly bearing unauthorized halal logos.

In a statement, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) announced that the ham and cheese sandwiches lack Malaysian Halal Verification Certification (SPHM) and that the producing company is not an SPHM holder.

This means the sandwich supplier was not authorized to slap a Jakim Halal logo on the product.

The supplier, Shake and Bake Cafe Sdn Bhd explained that their products use halal-certified ingredients that JAKIM has approved.

The supplier clarified that the sandwich ingredients consist of bread, cheese, and chicken ham, with documentation showing valid halal certification issued by JAKIM on 16 April 2023.



Halal Row Leads To Store Closures And Political Tension

KK Mart has suspended all business dealings with the sandwich supplier and halted product deliveries from Shake and Bake Cafe to all branches.

UM had also ordered the closure of two 24-hour convenience stores on campus following allegations about the questionable halal status of the sandwich products.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar noted that JAKIM’s Halal Management Division has received numerous social media inquiries about the halal status of the ham and cheese sandwiches.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Salleh slammed KK Mart for this oversight, leading to leaders from MCA and DAP criticizing Akmal for what they perceived as politicizing the situation, suggesting it could negatively impact business and investment.

On social media, numerous users have accused KK Mart of “insulting Islam,” with some linking this incident to the previous socks controversy as evidence of what they claim is a pattern of disrespect toward Islamic sensitivities.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Harian Metro and FMT.

