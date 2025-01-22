“Stop The Deportation”: Malaysian NGOs Warn Thailand Over Uyghur Refugees’ Fate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian Islamic organizations on Wednesday joined mounting international pressure against Thailand over concerns about the potential deportation of 48 Uyghur refugees to China, even as Thai authorities denied any immediate plans for their return.

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) and Malaysia for Uyghur (M4U) issued a joint statement expressing “grave concern” over the situation of the Uyghurs, who have been held in Thai detention centres for over a decade.

Deporting these refugees to China, where they face the threat of imprisonment, torture, or worse, is a clear violation of international human rights norms, said MAPIM President Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid.

MAPIM and M4U outlined several demands in their statement, including:

Immediate suspension of any deportation plans

Collaboration with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to ensure refugee protection

Greater ASEAN involvement in safeguarding refugee rights

Detention Limbo

The development comes as Thai officials continue to deny plans for immediate deportation.

A senior Thai immigration department official said the country’s national security council will make the decision and so far, there is no order.

The group of 48 Uyghurs were arrested in 2013 and 2014 after crossing into Thailand.

United Nations (UN) experts say they have been held in de facto incommunicado detention with no access to legal representation or family members.

A Southeast Asian Sanctuary

Malaysian NGOs have historically played a crucial role in providing humanitarian assistance to Uyghur refugees, often working quietly behind the scenes to establish safe passage routes through Southeast Asia.

Many Uyghurs feel relatively safe here due to Malaysia’s Muslim-majority population and our history of providing humanitarian aid.

The country has also emerged as a key platform for Uyghur advocacy in Southeast Asia, regularly hosting prominent activists from the United States and Turkey who conduct public awareness campaigns and engage with Malaysian parliamentarians.

The engagement with Malaysian MPs and religious leaders has helped maintain international attention on the Uyghur community’s plight.

Walking The Diplomatic Tightrope

While Malaysian civil society continues to support Uyghur rights, the situation has grown more complex in recent years as Malaysia’s official stance on the Uyghur issue has shifted.

The Malaysian government has notably abstained from UN votes condemning China’s treatment of Uyghurs and has maintained a policy of non-interference on what Beijing terms its “internal affairs.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has faced criticism for his reluctance to condemn China’s treatment of the Uyghur minority openly.

In multiple instances, Anwar has expressed the need for more information before passing judgment on the issue and has been described as being “careful not to condemn China’s policies.”

