In Malaysia’s bustling social media landscape, a seemingly innocuous photo of a car adorned with the Rising Sun emblem has ignited a passionate discourse about historical memory and cultural reconciliation.

The image, shared by Lee Seng Foo on X, has become a lightning rod for a broader conversation about how modern societies navigate the complex terrain between historical trauma and contemporary cultural affinities.

“No matter how much you love Japan or Japanese culture, you are ignorant if you use the Rising Sun symbol in Malaysia,” Lee wrote, touching off a heated debate that reflects the nation’s complicated relationship with its former wartime occupier.

The Rising Sun flag, with its distinctive rays emanating from a red sun, remains, for many Malaysians—particularly those of an older generation—an emblem of Imperial Japan’s brutal occupation during World War II.

Old Wounds, New Bonds: Malaysia’s Japan Paradox

Yet this historical perspective sits uneasily alongside Malaysia’s modern embrace of Japanese popular culture.

Today’s Malaysia is a country where manga fills bookstore shelves, Japanese restaurants proliferate in shopping malls, and Tokyo ranks among Malaysians’ most popular vacation destinations.

Japanese automotive brands command significant market share, while electronics giants like Sony and Panasonic have become household names.

The online discourse reveals a generational and ideological divide.

Why want to carry such baggage to burden self and new generations when the incident has passed many generations?

The cultural influence extends far deeper—entire generations of Malaysians have grown up immersed in Japanese manga and anime, from “Doraemon” to “Dragon Ball,” shaping their entertainment preferences and cultural touchstones from childhood.

This cultural presence parallels a broader fascination with Japanese aesthetics, including the “kawaii” (cute) culture deeply embedded in many Malaysians, from fashion trends to beauty standards.

From imperial conquest to kawaii conquest: A giant Hello Kitty at Tokyo National Museum exemplifies how Japan has rebranded itself through cute culture, leading some to wonder whether Hello Kitty’s blank stare mirrors a collective amnesia about the past. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Politics of Remembering: Communist Red vs Rising Sun

Critics, however, warn against historical amnesia.

The atrocities committed during the Japanese occupation aren’t just ‘baggage’ to be discarded, wrote one commenter, pointing to the systematic cruelty that marked the occupation period.

Understanding this history doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate modern Japan, but we must remain mindful of the past.

A visitor pays respects at Nagasaki’s ground zero—where atomic devastation claimed 74,000 lives in 1945. While Japan mourns its atomic tragedy, some Asian nations occupied during WWII see it as justice for the estimated millions of civilians killed under Japanese imperialism—revealing how war’s memory remains contentiously alive. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

In Malaysia, the debate has taken on additional racial undertones, with some suggesting that opposition to the Rising Sun symbol stems primarily from the Chinese community, whose collective memory carries the weight of Japan’s wartime atrocities against ethnic Chinese populations across Asia.

The debate has also highlighted an apparent inconsistency in how Malaysians process different historical traumas.

While symbols of communism remain highly controversial and strictly regulated—with books, films, and even academic discussions often facing scrutiny—imperial Japanese imagery seems to enjoy more lenient treatment.

The Memory Merchants: How Nations Choose Their Past

This tension—between historical remembrance and contemporary cultural appreciation—reflects a broader challenge many post-colonial societies face.

As Malaysia charts its evolving relationship with Japan, it faces questions that echo beyond its borders: How does a nation balance historical accountability with cultural exchange?

When does remembrance become a burden, and when does forgetting become dangerous?

The disparity in historical reckoning suggests that Malaysia’s engagement with its past might be influenced more by contemporary political and cultural considerations than by the actual scale of historical injuries.

