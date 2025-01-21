TRP
Now Reading
[Watch] Man Eats Fried Chicken Beside Activist, Netizens Wonder What’s The Message?
TRP
TRP

[Watch] Man Eats Fried Chicken Beside Activist, Netizens Wonder What’s The Message?

A man with a fried chicken in hand went up to a person holding up a TV screen showing how livestock are allegedly tortured.

by
January 21, 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The world would be fine if people did not impose their beliefs or wills onto others.

Recently, a video showed a person wearing the V for Vendetta/ Guy Fawkes mask holding up a screen in front of McDonald’s in Bukit Bintang.

The screen showed a clip of animals like chickens being tortured to feed the population. In other words, it was likely someone making a stance for going vegetarian.

Suddenly, a man stood next to the activist and happily ate a piece of fried chicken drumstick, seemingly to provoke the other person.

However, in the comments section, some viewers do not get the point and found both men wasted everyone’s time.

Some believed the man eating the fried chicken wasn’t wrong because the other party started the provocation first and should have expected a pushback regarding their stance.

On the other hand, others said the man eating the fried chicken could have just minded his own business instead of engaging and adding fuel to fire.

Meanwhile, a netizen pointed out that chickens that are prepared according to halal standards are not tortured like the activist claimed. The same netizen claimed the person holding up the screen did not understand the local customs here.

Nevertheless, the interaction showed that some people shouldn’t blindly adopt or follow “Western” ideals without fully understanding or relating to the local context.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd