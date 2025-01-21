[Watch] Man Eats Fried Chicken Beside Activist, Netizens Wonder What’s The Message?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The world would be fine if people did not impose their beliefs or wills onto others.

Recently, a video showed a person wearing the V for Vendetta/ Guy Fawkes mask holding up a screen in front of McDonald’s in Bukit Bintang.

The screen showed a clip of animals like chickens being tortured to feed the population. In other words, it was likely someone making a stance for going vegetarian.

Suddenly, a man stood next to the activist and happily ate a piece of fried chicken drumstick, seemingly to provoke the other person.

2-3 kali aku ulang video ni dan masih tak faham apa yang nak disampaikan… pic.twitter.com/oGaszz4uXf — amighul deghaman (@ricxxxkiddo) January 20, 2025

However, in the comments section, some viewers do not get the point and found both men wasted everyone’s time.

Some believed the man eating the fried chicken wasn’t wrong because the other party started the provocation first and should have expected a pushback regarding their stance.

On the other hand, others said the man eating the fried chicken could have just minded his own business instead of engaging and adding fuel to fire.

Meanwhile, a netizen pointed out that chickens that are prepared according to halal standards are not tortured like the activist claimed. The same netizen claimed the person holding up the screen did not understand the local customs here.

Nevertheless, the interaction showed that some people shouldn’t blindly adopt or follow “Western” ideals without fully understanding or relating to the local context.

Diorang nak jadi vegan biarlah. Tak kacau orang pon (setakat ni). Yang kau pon bukan vegan, tak payah lah nak ganggu atau provoke diorang. Buang masa kau je — Moe (@ItsYaBoiMoe_) January 21, 2025

Aku lg pelik tengok kau rakam benda tk berfaedah mcm ni. Apa tujuan kau rakam sambil mkn ayam depan org yg pegang tv channel ayam nk kene sembelih🤣 — Hassan Fikri (@HassanF08647379) January 21, 2025

Well done you manage to show the world what an asshole you are. Ps.I don't support the campaign but surely I won't be an asshole about it. — Agus_Setya (@Setya_kalani) January 21, 2025

Mencabar herbivore dgn makan ayam di tepi mereka.kau provoke,kena cepuk,kau kena.kalau org makan babi tepi kau,jgn nak kata hina agama. — notak (@drnotak) January 21, 2025

Mana dia nak tau. Dia pun tanak belajar. Dah duduk Malaysia berpuluh tahun pun tak tau lagi orang Islam sembelih haiwan camne. Mmg bangsa yg sombong. Sikit² kata ditindas. Bila bosan, bawa ajaran sesat barat masuk sini 🤮 — shahrulhairi (@ShahrulX6) January 21, 2025

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads