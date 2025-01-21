[Watch] Glass Door Shatters After A Boy Prevents It From Closing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sometimes parents can teach their kids to behave well but kids will still find an opportunity to misbehave.

In a recent viral video of a CCTV camera footage, a young boy was seen running towards a glass door and leaned against it while holding the door to prevent it from closing.

This caused the glass door to shatter into pieces and some of it fell on the boy who then ran away.

While this happened, a woman, believed to be the boy’s mum, could be seen sprinting in the foreground but was not quick enough to stop him.

It’s said the incident took place at Mydin in Gong Badak, Kuala Terengganu. A second video showed the aftermath with glass pieces on the ground and confused shoppers crowding nearby the scene.

In the comments, some parents admitted this was one of their biggest fears and that was why they don’t care if they’re seen disciplining or scolding their child in public.

Some also sympathised with the boy’s mother. They said the boy probably slipped from his mum’s watchful eye or she thought he only wanted to exit the building and didn’t expect him to pull such a stunt.

Meanwhile, there were a few who believed the door was poorly designed because the door didn’t retract when it encountered an obstacle. Regarding this, others said the glass doors had been functioning just fine before this incident.

