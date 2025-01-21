UNIQLO’s CNY Instagram Post Flooded With Comments Alleging Toxic Work Environment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When entering this popular Japanese clothing store in Malaysia, customers are often greeted with a loud “Welcome to UNIQLO” by the staff.

The enthusiastic greeting might catch some of us off guard, but it does create a positive and welcoming atmosphere for customers.

However, who would have thought that there are issues involving former staff dissatisfied with the company’s management practices and staff policies?

UNIQLO Instagram Post Flooded With Comments From Disgruntled Employees

Recently, UNIQLO Malaysia posted an Instagram update (@uniqlomyofficial) promoting a sale in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

Surprisingly, the comments section of the post was flooded with various complaints, allegedly from former UNIQLO employees expressing their dissatisfaction with the company.

From our observation, over 800 comments have been posted on the post at the time of writing this article.

Among the grievances shared by these individuals are issues like the unprofessional handling of annual leave requests, where approved leave is suddenly cancelled.

“I applied for annual leave three months in advance. I even bought plane tickets. But a week before the date, my leave was suddenly revoked, and they accused me of applying ‘last minute,’” claimed one user.

Additionally, some alleged unfairness in staff promotions, with accusations of favoritism among employees.

“They only promote their favourite staff, even if their work quality is terrible,” said a former UNIQLO employee.

At the same time, they also claimed that the company lacks a proper work-life balance, despite offering relatively high salaries.

UNIQLO Reacts

With the matter garnering significant attention, it has definitely been known to the company.

We reached out to UNIQLO for comments and in an immediate response, the company said they are committed to ensuring a fair, transparent, and respectful workplace for all employees.

“We take seriously any feedback we receive from employees,” UNIQLO said briefly.

