Ipoh Kek Lok Toong Temple Closure Raises Questions About Nearby Hill Clearing Activities

The sudden closure of Ipoh’s historic Kek Look Tong (極樂洞) cave temple – since October last year – has sparked controversy, with temple management and environmental watchdogs questioning the official flooding explanation.

The temple management committee announced an indefinite closure due to flooding issues.

However, local environmental group Kinta Valley Watch (Pemerhati Lembah Kinta/近打谷监测站) suggests the closure might be linked to visible hill-clearing activities occurring opposite the cave temple.

Accordingly, the temple’s strategic viewpoint offers clear visibility of ongoing hill-clearing operations, which may be unauthorized.

The group has promised to release pertinent information about the situation very soon, emphasizing that “national progress requires transparency and greater public right to knowledge.”

The aerial perspective reveals what ground-level charm conceals: Ipoh’s famed limestone hills, once proud sentinels of the city’s heritage, are being systematically dismembered. Hidden from street view, these majestic karst formations – some dating back 260 million years – are being blasted into submission, their ancient faces scarred by modern machinery. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Trouble In The Temple

This development adds to growing concerns about limestone hill conservation in Perak, where the balance between growth and heritage preservation has become increasingly contentious.

The cave temple has been a vantage point for monitoring environmental changes in the area.

Morning mist shrouds the limestone hills overlooking Perak Turf Club in central Ipoh, creating an ethereal scene that masks the ongoing quarrying activities threatening these ancient formations. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Its abrupt closure has raised questions about environmental governance and transparency in local development projects.

A substantial rockfall occurred in Kek Look Tong, coincidentally also in October last year, which raised concerns about the site’s safety.

Kek Look Tong is renowned for its picturesque location within a massive limestone cave, surrounded by serene lakes and beautifully landscaped gardens.

Established in 1926 by Buddhists, it is one of Ipoh’s most famous cave temples and has served as a place of worship for nearly a century.

The temple is celebrated for its mesmerizing murals and impressive Buddhist statues that contribute to its tranquil atmosphere.

Kek Look Tong – which translates to “Cave of Ultimate Bliss” or “Great Happiness” – was engaged in iron ore mining in the 1960s and parts of the cave were excavated for this activity.

