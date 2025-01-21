Birthday Gift Turned Violent’: Malaysian Faces Trial In Singapore For Alleged Spousal Rape

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 42-year-old cleaning supervisor faces trial in Singapore’s High Court for allegedly assaulting and raping his wife after she refused his birthday gift.

The incident, which occurred on 8 November 2020, has led to nine charges, including intentional harm, assault, intimidation, and rape.

The defendant, who has pleaded not guilty, allegedly locked his 36-year-old wife in a garbage collection station, slapped her, causing broken teeth, and proceeded to rape her.

Prosecutors are proceeding with six of the nine charges, while the remaining charges are temporarily set aside.

According to court proceedings and agreed facts:

The Malaysian defendant and his wife had been married for 20 years with three children

They had been cross-border workers between Singapore and Malaysia since 2000/2010

In March 2020, his wife couldn’t work in Singapore due to COVID-19 restrictions until August

The wife’s employer provided her accommodation while the defendant lived alone at a garbage station

He Appeared Uninvited’: Timeline of Escalating Violence

On the day of the incident, the defendant prepared a birthday gift for his wife, but when she refused to meet him, he appeared uninvited at her HDB block.

The situation escalated when she rejected the gift, leading to an argument during which he seized her phone and physically assaulted her.

Following advice from her supervisor to resolve the situation, she agreed to leave with him on his motorcycle.

However, upon arriving at the garbage station where he lived, the defendant locked her inside.

The situation then turned more violent as he slapped her face, forced her to watch pornographic videos, and threatened her with an iron rod.

Fear and Force: The Aftermath of a Birthday Gift Gone Wrong

Ultimately, under extreme duress and fear for her safety, she was sexually assaulted by the defendant.

The next day, after returning her home, she reported to the police through her roommate and went for a medical examination.

While the defendant admitted to assault and threats, he claimed the sexual acts were consensual.

The prosecution argued that the sexual acts occurred after the assault while the victim was fearful and trapped, negating any claims of perceived consent.

The trial continues with the wife testifying in private.

This story was originally published in Shin Min Daily News (新明日报), Singapore.

