[Watch] Malaysian Badminton Duo Channels ‘Daddies’ Magic To Clinch India Open

Malaysia’s top badminton pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, emerged victorious at the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2025, showcasing a playing style reminiscent of Indonesian legends Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan.

The Malaysian pair demonstrated masterful control at the net and dominated the quick exchanges, hallmarks of the playing style that made “The Daddies” legendary.

Their victory over Korea’s Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae came through a thrilling three-set battle, with the Malaysians showing exceptional composure in crucial moments.

The triumph carries extra significance as it comes just days before Setiawan’s planned retirement next week.

The Malaysian pair openly acknowledged their debt to the Indonesian duo, with Goh revealing post-match, “Hendra and Ahsan are our idols, and we’ve deliberately studied their style.”

Malaysian Badminton Finds Its New Standard-Bearers

Their strategic patience and adaptability proved crucial against the Korean pair, who entered the match with momentum after clinching the Malaysian Open title just last week.

Though Kim-Seo challenged them with increased pace in the second game, showing why they’ve been in stellar form this month, the Malaysians’ resilience prevailed in a sweet reversal of fortunes.

The Malaysians’ superior communication and minimal errors ultimately proved decisive in securing the victory – marking Malaysia’s first title in this event after 15 years.

Looking ahead, Izzuddin expressed confidence in their future prospects, suggesting that the World No. 1 ranking could be within reach if they maintain their current form.

The pair have now risen to World No. 2 in men’s doubles, accumulating 85,916 points to achieve this ranking.

This victory not only honours their badminton heroes but potentially marks the beginning of a new era in men’s doubles, with the Malaysian pair carrying forward the technical finesse that made “The Daddies” legendary.

Parts of this story have been sourced from BWF.

