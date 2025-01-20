Sudden Death Case Reported At Johor Bahru Mall’s Women’s Restroom

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Reports are circulating online of the discovery of a dead body at a prominent shopping mall in Johor Bahru, with blood stains found on the bathroom stall floor and a pair of bloodied shoes.

The speculation is that it was a suicide attempt, but the police are urging the public not to speculate as they investigate.

The police, in their statement on the incident, have classified it as a sudden death case pending further investigation.

The incident reportedly occurred in the women’s restroom on the fourth floor of the shopping mall.

People who entered the restroom were shocked to see large blood stains on the floor and immediately fled the scene.

According to a user’s post on the Chinese social media platform “Xiaohongshu“, she learned about the incident through a friend.

Social Media Posts Detail Mall-goers’ Close Encounters

The woman mentioned that she was shopping at the mall and had used the restroom but on the fifth floor.

Just heard about the suicide after returning home. Fortunately, I used the restroom on the 5th floor; otherwise, I would have been terrified!

Another user posted that she had gone to the restroom where the incident occurred but immediately ran away upon discovering the blood stains.

When other netizens inquired about what happened, she wasn’t sure.

It was terrifying! I ran out of there as fast as I could!

Some posts have since been deleted, but photos of the scene continue circulating on social media, particularly in comment sections.

Mall Issues Official Statement, Calls for Privacy

In response to the incident, Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru has issued an official statement expressing deep sadness over the unfortunate event.

The mall extended their condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, stating they are fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

As this matter remains under investigation, we kindly request respect for the privacy of those affected and urge everyone to refrain from speculation until further information is confirmed.

They also emphasized their commitment to working closely with relevant authorities while monitoring the situation’s developments.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.

