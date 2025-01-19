Selangor’s Lottery Tsunami: Rich State Gets Richer In Epic RM100M+ Jackpot Spree

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Selangor just flexed its ‘richest state’ status even harder as Lady Luck went on an absolute spending spree across its neighbourhoods.

In what’s turning out to be the most epic lottery story of the nation, Selangor dominated the Sports Toto Supreme 6/58 jackpot by claiming most of the multi-million ringgit prizes.

The Selangor supremacy:

2 MEGA winners from Ampang and Klang (RM34.92 million each)

Multiple winners across prime Selangor hotspots

10 out of 11 Ez-Bet winners from the Selangor-KL region

Let’s break down this Selangor money shower by location:

🎯 Ampang (Home to one mega winner!) 🎯 Klang (Another mega jackpot here!) 🎯 Petaling Jaya 🎯 Desa Kiara Gardens 🎯 Sri Kembangan 🎯 Puchong 🎯 Cheras 9½ Mile

Selangor’s Multiple Millions vs Single Wins in Neighboring States

In Negeri Sembilan, one lucky winner took home over RM34.92 million.

In contrast, the winner from Johor was the only Ez-Bet winner from outside the Selangor-KL region among the 11 Ez-Bet winners.

Ez-Bet is a betting option provided by Sports Toto that allows players to increase their chances of winning with smaller bets.

While other states did get their own winners, Selangor proved why it’s Malaysia’s economic powerhouse by absolutely DOMINATING this lottery draw.

Calm After The Storm

The betting frenzy that gripped Malaysia – the scenes of long queues and excited chatter – has finally settled down.

Just 24 hours after the massive draw, the usually packed betting stations have returned to their normal, quiet state.

The frenetic energy of fortune-seekers has dissipated, leaving behind only the whispers of “what if” and the incredible stories of those whose lives changed overnight.

Remember, folks, while we’re all dreaming of being the next lottery millionaire, please gamble responsibly.

