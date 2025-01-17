Polish Woman Gets Hilarious Reasons To Why Malaysians Leave Their Car Wipers Up

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many Malaysians who own a car have a habit of leaving their windshield wipers up when the car is parked, especially when it’s on a hot day.

A Polish woman on TikTok who goes by Lena asks why we do this, as the reason for doing it is different in her country where it can get really cold.

She lists down 12 reasons that Malaysians gave her, and some are quite funny as well as creative:

It’s a sign that they are gay. It’s a form of dating. You do it to tell others you’re single. They function as a WiFi antenna. So they can tie a rope between them and dry their laundry. No space for a parking ticket. It stops people from breaking in. It’s a superstitious practice. They believe fuel prices will rise slower. It shows that the car was just cleaned. It helps them get a good tan. The car is happy to see you. Doing it to friends’ cars just to annoy them. Because the hot weather in Malaysia can damage the wiper.

The final reason makes the most sense as in Malaysia’s hot weather, the heat from the sun can make the rubber or silicone wipers stick to the windshield, thus damaging or warping them and making them less effective the next time you’re using them in the rain.

Many netizens also commented on the video with their own explanations, and some were just amused by the reasons given to Lena.

Lena also explains that in Poland, people put their windshield wipers up during winter or whenever it gets really cold over there so the wipers don’t freeze to the winshield. In a way, it’s a pretty similar reason Malaysians do it, and the only difference is the temperature and climate.

At the end of the video, she jokingly says “Let me know which is the real one, because with all these answers, I still have so many questions”.

