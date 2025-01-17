Fake Police Notices Target Public With Child Pornography Claims

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) has warned the public to ignore fraudulent letters claiming recipients will face legal action for possessing child exploitation material.

In a statement, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said police received several reports on 14 January regarding warning letters allegedly from the “Central Office of Information and Communication Crimes.”

The letters claim recipients are under investigation for possessing illegal content and demand they contact a provided phone number immediately, threatening arrest warrants if they fail to comply.

It also threatens to submit case reports to the court and release information to the media if recipients don’t cooperate.

Forged Signatures and False Claims: Anatomy of a Scam Letter

Investigation revealed the letters fraudulently used government emblems and the Bar Council logo, along with a signature from someone with a name similar to the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain but with a different position.

After verification, all details in the letters, including criminal procedures, departments and signatory names, are forged and were not issued by any government agency, including CCID.

Police have opened an investigation under Section 465 of the Penal Code for forgery.

The public is urged to:

Ignore all such letters

Not respond to senders

Report to the nearest police station if they’ve fallen victim

The letters are believed to be created to cause panic and draw recipients into fraud or extortion schemes.

