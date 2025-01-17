Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A lottery enthusiast recently consulted ChatGPT about winning the Sports Toto 6/58 jackpot, which is expected to exceed RM100 million very soon.

The AI’s solution? A cool RM81 million investment to guarantee a win.

According to screenshots shared on “Oppa Sharing” Facebook page, ChatGPT calculated:

Total possible combinations: 40,475,350

Cost per combination: RM2

Total investment needed: RM81 million

You Need To Be Rich To Get Richer

But here’s where it gets interesting.

If you’re lucky enough to be the only winner with the current jackpot of RM94.2 million, you’d still walk away with a cool RM13.25 million profit after subtracting your “investment.”

And if the jackpot hits RM100 million as expected, you could be looking at over RM20 million in pure profit.

Malaysians, being Malaysians, had some thoughts about this brilliant scheme.

“If you already have RM81 million, why would you even need to play the lottery?” one logical commenter pointed out.

Keep Your Millions In The Bank (if you have them)

Another sceptic chimed in, “You’re trusting ChatGPT with math? That is its worst subject!”

Meanwhile, an optimistic soul reminded everyone not to forget the second and third prizes.

So there you have it, folks – the secret to becoming a multimillionaire is to be a multimillionaire already. Who knew?

Remember: This is all theoretical fun – please gamble responsibly.

READ MORE: Toto Jackpot Hitting RM100 Million As Ticket-Buying Frenzy Sweeps The Nation

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.