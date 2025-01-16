Safe Return, Silent Secrets: Penang Couple’s 4-Month Mystery Ends

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A young Malaysian couple who went missing in Thailand last year has safely returned to Penang after nearly four months of silence, authorities confirmed.

Goh Beng Shong and Ng Yin Yin’s disappearance, which sparked concerns of possible human trafficking, has been resolved with both individuals back in Malaysia, according to Northeast District Deputy Police Chief Superintendent Lee Swee Sake.

The case began when Goh, 21, last spoke to his mother, Tan Lee Lie, on 5 September, asking her how to order an omelette in Thai while in Bangkok.

Flight records revealed Goh had booked four separate flights: Penang to Bangkok (4 September), Bangkok to Frankfurt (7 September), Frankfurt to Doha (12 September), and Doha to Kuala Lumpur (13 September).

Clues in Bangkok: Missing Son’s Trail Led to Frankfurt

Concerned for her son’s safety, Tan, a kitchen helper, travelled to Bangkok and sought assistance from the Malaysian embassy.

With the help of a consular officer, she confirmed at the Thai Airways office and Immigration Department that her son had indeed boarded the flight to Frankfurt on 7 September.

Before losing contact, Goh told his mother he was a driver and that his employer planned to take him on a business trip to the United Kingdom.

“I didn’t suspect anything until his girlfriend’s family filed a missing person report,” said Tan, who then filed her own police report on 14 September.

Mystery Remains as Couple Stays Tight-Lipped About Four-Month Absence

Now safely back in Penang, Goh has only briefly mentioned to his mother that he and his girlfriend had travelled from Thailand to Germany.

Police have taken statements from both individuals and confirmed that their disappearance was not related to human trafficking.

Tan said her son is physically well and thanked all parties who helped during the search.

She added that Goh has been reluctant to share details about their four-month absence.

The case, which had raised concerns among both families and authorities, has now been closed following the couple’s return and their statements to the police.

A notice put up by family and friends seeking the whereabouts of Goh last year. (Pix: Facebook/Jesmon Lim Chong Eng)

READ MORE: Malaysian’s Vanishing Act In Bangkok Unravels As Border Crossing Confirmed

Parts of this story have been sourced from Oriental Daily and Harian Metro.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.

