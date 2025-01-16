Child Goes Blind After Years Of Eating Only Processed Foods

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A primary school student has permanently lost their vision due to an entirely preventable cause – severe Vitamin A deficiency from a diet consisting solely of processed foods.

The incident, which occurred in a classroom, played out like a horror story when the young student suddenly cried out, “Teacher, I can’t see anything!”

It was later confirmed the student had lost 100% of their vision, with no chance of recovery.

According to Erna Nadia, a doctor who shared this case on Facebook, the child had been surviving on a diet of chicken nuggets, sausages and biscuits.

And literally nothing else. Since infancy.

The child’s parents were devastated when they saw the report showing such severe Vitamin A deficiency.

Skepticism Arise As Post Garners Thousands Of Shares

This case has garnered massive attention in Malaysia, with the post receiving over 16,000 shares, over 7,400 likes and countless comments.

The story has resonated deeply with parents facing similar challenges with their children’s eating habits.

Some questioned the story’s authenticity, given the extreme nature of the claim.

Vitamin A deficiency is entirely preventable through proper nutrition, making this case particularly tragic.

It not only affects vision but can also impact overall health, leading to complications with skin, heart, lungs, and the immune system.

