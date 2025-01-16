Cashless Boleh 4.0 Sets New Benchmark In Malaysia’s Digital Transformation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a landmark achievement for Malaysia’s digital transformation, Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) today announced that the fourth instalment of Kempen Pembayaran Tanpa Tunai dan Cek Peringkat Nasional Siri Ke-4, or Cashless Boleh 4.0, has set a new benchmark towards Malaysia’s digital transformation.

The campaign, which ran from 1 December 2023 to 30 November 2024, saw the participation of 20 Federal Agencies and Statutory Bodies, who recorded a total of 138,817,425 digital payment transactions, achieving an 86% penetration rate. Additionally, eight (8) State Governments also participated, successfully recording 46,372,978 e-payments, representing 92% of the total 50,251,855 transactions.

The Cashless Boleh campaign is an annual collaboration between PayNet and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) that aims to accelerate the adoption of digital payments within Malaysia’s public sector by encouraging citizens to use electronic payment methods such as MyDebit, FPX, JomPAY, DirectDebit, and DuitNow QR when transacting with government agencies.

During a ceremony to announce high-performing Federal Government Agencies, Statutory Bodies and State Governments participating in Cashless Boleh 4.0 as well as to launch Cashless Boleh 5.0, Deputy Finance Minister YB Puan Lim Hui Ying touched on the crucial role public-private partnerships play in accelerating the adoption of digital payments in Malaysia.

“The implementation of cashless payments is a current necessity to enhance the security, efficiency, and accessibility of services offered by the Government; thus facilitating and helping the public to make transactions more quickly and securely, both domestically and globally”, she said.

PayNet’s Chairman Dato’ Izzaddin Idris said that as a leader in the country’s payment digitalisation agenda, PayNet is committed to empowering the digital economy through strategic initiatives, aimed at making digital payments easier, safer and accessible to all.

He said, “The Cashless Boleh campaign is an initiative through which we aim to strengthen the cashless payment infrastructure across the country, particularly within the government ecosystem. This aligns with the overall objective of encouraging digital transactions, which not only enhance efficiency and transparency but also serve as a catalyst for the transformation towards a progressive cashless society. The campaign also supports the essence of the MyDIGITAL Economic Action Plan for Malaysia to become a competitive nation in the digital economy space.”

High-Performers of Cashless Boleh 4.0

During the ceremony, the high-performing participants of the Cashless Boleh 4.0 campaign were announced:

Category Recipient Category A:

Federal Agency Recording More Than 5 million Transactions Top Recipient:

Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial (PERKESO) Category B:

Federal Agency Recording 500,000 – 5 million Transactions Top Recipient:

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) Category C:

Federal Agency Recording Less Than 500,000 Transactions Top Recipient:

Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia (JBPM) Category D:

State Government Agencies Participating in Cashless Boleh 4.0 Top Three Recipients:

• Penang State Government

• Selangor State Government

• Perlis State Government Special Award:

Participants With Highest Growth (%) of Digital Payment Transactions Top Three Recipients:

• Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (KKM)

• Perak State Government

• Melaka State Government Special Award:

Federal or State Agencies Achieving / Retaining 100% (Federal Agency) or 80% (State Government Agency) in Digital Transactions Recipients:

• Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional (PTPTN)

• Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia (JIM)

• Kementerian Pelaburan, Perdagangan dan Industri (MITI)

Cashless Boleh 5.0 Launched

Building on the success of its predecessor, Cashless Boleh 5.0 was launched during the ceremony, setting even more ambitious targets.

This campaign aims to:

• Increase participating agencies to over 105 agencies.

• Achieve 90% digital payment penetration in the public sector.

This initiative continues to support Malaysia’s goal of becoming a cashless society, enhancing transparency, convenience, and efficiency in public sector transactions.

At the heart of the Cashless Boleh initiative is a push to accelerate real-time payment adoption across all government services. This transformation will be powered by cutting-edge technology, including AI-powered fraud detection systems that strengthen security while enabling seamless payment integration across different government agencies.

