[Watch] Taiping Teen Coffee Shop Heir Dies After Witnessing Tissue Paper Dispute Gone Violent

A 15-year-old coffee shop owner’s son collapsed and died after witnessing a physical altercation between customers and a foreign worker at his family’s establishment in Taiping, Perak, Monday night (13 January).

The incident occurred around 11 pm when three patrons – two men and a woman – were dining at the coffee shop.

According to witnesses, the situation escalated when one of the male customers requested tissue paper from a foreign worker who had served them tea.

A dispute over the tissue paper fee led to one of the male customers allegedly slapping the foreign worker, who then retaliated.

The shop owner, Chen Jin Ming (transliteration), immediately intervened to defuse the situation, with other customers helping to remove the aggressive patron from the premises.

The sequence of events leading to the tragic incident.

Witness Account: Teen’s Final Moments of Distress

Witnesses reported that the owner’s son, Chen Jian Liang (transliteration), was present during the incident and appeared visibly distressed, holding a chair in a defensive position.

After the altercation subsided and the shop returned to normal, the teenager suddenly collapsed while walking outside the premises.

Bystanders immediately seated him in a chair and attempted to revive him, but he remained unresponsive.

Despite being rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, medical staff could not save the teen.

Funeral Arrangements and Police Investigation Underway

Jian Liang’s body has been returned to the family home, with the funeral scheduled for Thursday at 11 am.

Known as a hardworking helper at his family’s coffee shop, his untimely death has deeply affected both family members and regular customers.

Taiping police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Nasir Ismail confirmed that there were no criminal elements in Chen’s death, and authorities are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause.

He added that police are investigating the earlier altercation at the coffee shop to establish the full sequence of events.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

