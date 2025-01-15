[Watch] Four Dead, Five Injured After Alleged Joy Ride By 15-Year-Old Driver In Kuching

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 15-year-old student’s alleged illegal joy ride turned fatal on Tuesday afternoon (14 January), resulting in a five-vehicle collision that killed four people and injured five others near Kuching International Airport.

The unlicensed teenager was reportedly speeding with three schoolmates in a silver Proton Saga when he lost control of the vehicle along Jalan Stutong Baru at approximately 12:55 pm.

The car struck a road divider before veering into oncoming traffic, triggering a multi-vehicle crash involving two Proton Sagas, a Toyota Altis, and two motorcycles.

Among the casualties was the driver’s 15-year-old friend, who was seated in the front passenger seat and died instantly.

Two other students in the rear seats sustained serious injuries. The teenage driver escaped with minor injuries.

Footage of the accident scene circulating on social media has drawn intense criticism from the public, who condemned the reckless behaviour that endangered multiple lives on public roads.

Death Toll and Casualties

The impact of the collision was severe enough to tear the roof off one of the vehicles, ejecting some passengers.

One victim suffered fatal head trauma, while another was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extracted by emergency responders.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that three men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the surviving victims, one woman remains in critical condition, one man is seriously injured, and others sustained minor injuries.

All survivors have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Factors leading to the fatal accident.

